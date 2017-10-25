Porsche 911 vs. Toyota 86
Though both the Toyota 86 (left) and Porsche 911 are
Though both the Toyota 86 (left) and Porsche 911 are laid out as rear-wheel-drive sports cars, their engines necessitate different cooling strategies. The 86 is front engine - the Porsche puts its mill in the rear.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
First introduced as the FR-S for Toyota's youthful
First introduced as the FR-S for Toyota's youthful Scion brand in 2013, the nimble sports car was renamed the Toyota 86 for model year 2017 as the Scion brand was discontinued.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
Simple and streamlined with wide hips for big, sticky
Simple and streamlined with wide hips for big, sticky tires, the Porsche 911 is designed for speed.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
A front-engine sports car, the Toyota 86 has a wide,
A front-engine sports car, the Toyota 86 has a wide, low air intake for the flat-4 cylinder engine within.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
The Porsche 911 GTS comes with the brand's familiar,
The Porsche 911 GTS comes with the brand's familiar, simple front nose - but around back the up-market GTS gains 80 horsepower on the base 911.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
The front-engine Toyota 86 features a long hood and
The front-engine Toyota 86 features a long hood and hard-top hatchback. Cargo room in the rear seat and hatchback are plentiful for a small sports car.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
A rear wing deploys on the Porsche 911 GTS at high
A rear wing deploys on the Porsche 911 GTS at high speeds for better downforce in corners.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
With its engine located in the rear, the Porsche 911
With its engine located in the rear, the Porsche 911 features a "frunk" (front trunk) for storing a small suitcase. Europeans prefer the term "froot" (front boot).  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
On the back roads of Hell, west of Detroit, the Toyota
On the back roads of Hell, west of Detroit, the Toyota 86 is in its element. The rear-wheel-drive sports car rotates eagerly through long sweepers and tight 90-degree hairpins.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
On the back roads of Hell, Michigan, the Porsche 911
On the back roads of Hell, Michigan, the Porsche 911 GTS gulps asphalt. Its low center of gravity, wide tires, and stiff suspension offer a wide envelope of road-hugging performance.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
The Toyota 86 is shod with the same 215/45/17-sized
The Toyota 86 is shod with the same 215/45/17-sized tires optioned for the Toyota Prius. Comparatively narrow to more expensive sports cars, the Michelins will squeal under hard driving.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
The Toyota 86 features a 200-horsepower, "boxer" engine
The Toyota 86 features a 200-horsepower, "boxer" engine with horizontally opposed cylinders that help give the 86 the lowest center of gravity in autodom.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
The center console of the Toyota 86 is nicely laid
The center console of the Toyota 86 is nicely laid out with room for drinks as well as cubbies for smart phones and other trinkets. Cloth seats come standard - as does the single price for the automatic version: $27,870.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
The Porsche 911 GTS offers delicate cupholders that
The Porsche 911 GTS offers delicate cupholders that fold out from the dash. They aren't ideal for big Arizona iced tea cans.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
The driver-centric Toyota 86 puts the RPM gauge front
The driver-centric Toyota 86 puts the RPM gauge front and center - flanked by mph and engine data gauges.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
Porsche's electronic Sports Response button - located
Porsche's electronic Sports Response button - located on the steering wheel - can instantly downshift the dual-clutch tranny and unleash 20 seconds of engine fury for quick, push-to-pass situations.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
The Porsche 911 GTS gauges are optimized for performance.
The Porsche 911 GTS gauges are optimized for performance. The RPM gauge is front and center flanked by four more data gauges including a right gauge that imports information on navigation, g-loads, or track lap times.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
Unlike most modern cars, the Porsche 911 GTS steering
Unlike most modern cars, the Porsche 911 GTS steering wheel is naked of controls, save the Sports Response button to the southeast. A cruise control stalk is offered - as well as huge paddles for manual shifting.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
The Porsche 911 GTS features huge, 14.5-inch front
The Porsche 911 GTS features huge, 14.5-inch front rotors for instant stopping power.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
A heritage feature from its LeMans-winning race cars,
A heritage feature from its LeMans-winning race cars, the Porsche 911 key is located on the left side of the dash.  Henry Payne/The Detroit News
    Porsche vs. Toyota? What’s next, Payne, Thor vs. Underdog? Bear with me, dear reader, there is method to my madness.

    Fifty years after the glorious 1960s, we are living the Second Golden Age of performance. Corvette Z06, Ford GT, Jaguar F-Type, Ferrari 488, Audi R8, BMW M4. It’s an egalitarian Golden Age, too.

    Just as the ’60s heralded the arrival of the pony car — the everyman’s sport coupe — so has Golden Age 2 brought Easter eggs for every class of car enthusiast. Even in the pony aisle you can find a $26,000 Mustang and $64,000 Mustang GT350R shopped by disparate customers who would never share the same social calendar.

    Once upon a time you could also get a beginner’s Porsche — the standard of sports car excellence — without breaking the bank. A 1970 Porsche 914, say, or the used, 1987 Porsche 924S I put training wheels on as a 20-something. But with Porsche 911s starting at an eye-watering $90K, those days are in the rearview mirror.

    Or are they? Say hello to the Porsche with the Japanese accent.

    On paper, the $27K Toyota 86 (or BRZ if you want it with a Subie badge) is an entry level competitor to Mazda’s iconic, $25K MX-5 Miata. But the Miata is a tiny, two-seat, kick-in-the-pants roadster. The Toyota — my favorite entry-level sports car since the 924S/944 — is made from different stuff. Porsche DNA stuff.

    With a horizontally-opposed piston, flat-4 engine, 2+2 seating, balanced handling, and simple, aero shape, the front-engine Toyota follows in the footsteps of the rear-engine, Stuttgart maestro with its flat-6 engine, 2+2 seating, balanced handling, and bullet-shaped bod. The 86 is a junior 911. A tiger cub. LeBron in high school.

    And like $30 million for LeBron all grown up, our comparison begs the question: What do you get for the 911 GTS’ $100K premium over the 86?

    I took both athletes straight to Hell (Michigan, that is) to find out.

    The 86 is a rebadged Scion FR-S that has found a home in Toyota’s barn after the youth brand went belly up. My $129,560 Porsche GTS is priced a la carte with upcharges for everything from heated seats to rear axle steering. The 86 carries over from Scion which means it comes at once price: $27,870. The eager sports car isn’t interested in haggling with you — it just wants to be driven.

    I need a giant shoe horn to get into Mazda’s Miata, but Toyota and Porsche are easy fits with low-slung seats and ample headroom. Both cars focus the driver on aggression. Like the Porsche, the Toyota’s 7,500 RPM-redlined tachometer dominates the instrument panel — flanked by a 160 mph speedo and gas gauge.

    The Porsche brings more gauges — “MORE” will become a consistent theme here — for a total of four flanking the center tach. Data like 200-mph speedo, tire pressures, oil temps are all here so your attention isn’t diverted from the asphalt you are rapidly gulping. I inserted the key on the Porsche’s left dash — just like LeMans racers once did as they slid into the cockpit. Porsche leads Toyota in overall LeMans wins, 19-0, so the Japanese make has some heritage work to do.

    At the heart of these rear-wheel-drive athletes are “flat” engines — so-called because of low center-of-gravity, horizontally-opposed cylinder chambers. In fact, the 86 has the lowest CG in the business (along with the battery-laden Tesla Model S) — nearly an inch below the 911.

    Driving with traffic on Racetrack-96 — er, Interstate 96 — toward Hell, the 911’s turbocharged, 3.0-liter flat-6 is the smoother drivetrain. I miss the normally-aspirated six’s rasp — muffled by efficient, twin turbos — but nail the engine over 4-grand and that familiar flat-6 wail is still there.

    On the drive I assessed interior ergonomics. The Porsche’s gorgeous leather and suede seats shame the cloth-attired 86, but the Toyota shines with useful console storage space and cup holders. Porsche’s center console sleeve is festooned with performance buttons, leaving the cupholder duties to two flimsy pop-outs above the glove box.

    My tall Arizona iced tea sat perched precariously in one — which I quickly drained lest tea coat the interior at the first temptation to pull Gs.

    That tempting came as I departed I-96 at the Exit 148A cloverleaf.

    Settling the car with a brake dab, I hit the 180-degree clover like a slot car. No matter how hard I pushed the throttle, the car wanted more G-loads. More, more, more.

    The playful Toyota attacked the cloverleaf just as eagerly, its firm suspension also easily controlled. But the 86 shares narrow tires with Toyota’s Prius, where the Porsche’s Pirelli P-Zeroes are wide as a semi-truck. So 86 and I danced through the 180, the tires screaming at the limit. It would foreshadow the twisted, three-dimensional curves of Hell’s sensational, wooded Glenbrook and Hankerd roads.

    Like two zoo cats let loose on the Serengeti — lunging, turning, roaring — these sports cars were in their natural element.

    It’s a domain that rewards the Porsche’s most telling advantage: The drivetrain.

    While the Toyota’s 6-speed automatic is smooth on the highway, it strains to coax power from the 86’s tepid, 200-horse four. To keep revs up off turns, I put the car in manual and flipped the steering-wheel paddles between 3rd and 4th.

    Mated to 450 horsepower (40 more than the 911S), the GTS’ dual-clutch, 7-speed PDK tranny is engineering from the gods.

    The 911 devoured Hell’s roads, often at speeds 20 mph above the plenty-quick Toyota. So smart were upshifts and downshifts that I never bothered with its paddles. These are computer game speeds with corners rushing up so quickly I thanked the 14.5-inch front Brembos for their superhero stopping power.

    On trafficked, two-lane Pinckney Road back toward I-96, the 911 kept on giving.

    At just 2,811 pounds, the Toyota executed dotted-line passes adeptly, the flat-4 screaming in my ears. The Porsche’s electronic PDK supercharged the experience with its steering-wheel-mounted, Sport Response button. Think Formula One’s push-to-pass function.

    Luffing along in 7th gear in SPORT mode, I pressed the button and — WAUUUGGGHH! — the engine instantly down-shifted to 3rd gear, revs spiking to 6000 RPM. I was past a line of traffic before I could murmur: OMG.

    Is it worth $100K? If you’ve got it. But if not, buy a Toyota 86. Because in the Second Golden Era, everything shines.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” Sat. noon-1 p.m. on 910 AM Superstation.

    2017 Porsche 911 GTS

    Vehicle type

    Rear-engine, rear-wheel drive,

    four-passenger sports car

    Powerplant

    3.0-liter , twin-turbo flat-6 cylinder

    Transmission

    7-speed manual; 7-speed, dual-clutch

    automatic

    Weight

    3,200 pounds

    Price

    $119,000 base($129,560 GTS Coupe as

    tested)

    Power

    450 horsepower, 405 pound-feet torque

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 3.5 sec. (mnfctr.); top speed:

    192 mph

    Fuel economy

    EPA mpg est. 20 city/26 highway/23

    combined (automatic as tested)

    Report card

    Highs

    Slot-car handling; Sport Response button

    Lows

    Flimsy cupholders; no console storage

    Overall:★★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

    2017 Toyota 86

    Vehicle type

    Front-engine, rear-wheel drive,

    four-passenger sports car

    Powerplant

    2.0-liter flat-4 cylinder

    Transmission

    6-speed manual; 6-speed automatic

    Weight

    2,811 pounds

    Price

    $27,870 (automatic a tested)

    Power

    200 horsepower, 151 pound-feet torque

    (automatic as tested)

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 7.7 sec. (Car and Driver);

    top speed: 126 mph

    Fuel economy

    EPA mpg est. 24 city/32 highway/27

    combined (automatic as tested)

    Report card

    Highs

    Nimble handling; great sports car starter kit

    Lows

    Narrow tires; lack of low-end grunt despite

    200 ponies

    Overall:★★★★

