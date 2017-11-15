CLOSE

Henry Payne drives and talks about the features of Ford Mustang's Turbo-4 and V8 engine models.

Soundtracks matter. What would a Bond movie be without its opening guitar riff? Or “Titanic” without Celine Dion’s soaring theme song? Opening my 910 AM “Car Radio” show on Saturdays, I like Tom Cochrane’s “Life is a Highway.”

But I’m thinking the raspy roar of a 2018 Ford Mustang V-8 at full throttle might have them all beat.

The quad-pipe music is addictive. It resonates up your throttle leg to the base of the spine. It makes grown adult’s knees weak with desire. If the Sirens had sung it, not even the beeswax stuffed in the ears of Odysseus’ sailors could have kept them from crashing into the rocks.

Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system is the company’s best effort yet. But I never turned on the Mustang’s radio over two glorious days of testing the 460-horse pony — up 25 horses for 2018 — through the twisted canyon roads north of Los Angeles. The V-8 soundtrack was all I craved. My conversations with fellow motorhead co-driver Ron Sessions went something like this:

Man, that V-8 sounds incredible.

It sounds even better in Sport Plus mode.

And with the windows down.

Have you tried it in Track mode yet?

In the Second Golden Age of American muscle (the ’60s were the first), pony cars are leading the charge. Detroit’s terrific trio of coupes are the benchmark for emotional automobiles. Add the Dodge Charger and Kia Stinger sedans and there has never been more choice for sheer driving pleasure between $25,000 and $50,000. The joy is on display every day — music lovers in Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers laying into their V-8s for short bursts down Detroit highways.

The 2018 Ford Mustang
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The growling, misbehaving V-8 in this 2018 Ford Mustang
Buy Photo
The growling, misbehaving V-8 in this 2018 Ford Mustang GT puts out 25 more horsepower — 460 — than the 2017 model, and can wake up the neighborhood with five different drive modes.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2018 Ford Mustang T can be optioned with electronic
Buy Photo
The 2018 Ford Mustang T can be optioned with electronic rear differential and magneride shocks to enhance its apex-carving chassis and independent front and rear suspension.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2018 Ford Mustang GT packs an additional 25 horsepower
Buy Photo
The 2018 Ford Mustang GT packs an additional 25 horsepower for a total of 460. The mighty V-8 can sprint from zero-60 in an estimated 3.9 seconds.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Choose the premium trim and the Ford Mustang can be
Buy Photo
Choose the premium trim and the Ford Mustang can be upgraded to leather seats. Drop another $1,595 and you get red Recaro seats to hold you in place while flying through the twisties.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2018 Ford Mustang gets subtle design changes —
Buy Photo
The 2018 Ford Mustang gets subtle design changes — the most notable being front hood scoops, seen on this GT, which are now standard.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The rear wing on the 2018 Ford Mustang is non-functional
Buy Photo
The rear wing on the 2018 Ford Mustang is non-functional but it gives this GT a wicked look for the cars and coffee crowd.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
No more V-6. The 2018 Ford Mustang comes only in turbo-4
Buy Photo
No more V-6. The 2018 Ford Mustang comes only in turbo-4 and V-8. The turbo-4, shown here, pushes out an impressive 310 horsepower and 350 pound feet of torque.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
For 2018 the Ford Mustang gets a major recycle refresh
Buy Photo
For 2018 the Ford Mustang gets a major recycle refresh headlined by a 10-speed auto transmission and 12-inch, digital instrument cluster. The cluster allows the driver to configure the dash in multiple ways from Drive Modes to RPM bar color.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Whether in turbo-4 Ecoboost trim or V-8 GT, the 2018
Buy Photo
Whether in turbo-4 Ecoboost trim or V-8 GT, the 2018 Mustang is a wicked-looking beast. The Mustang comes with various options, including blacked-out wheels and performance package with rear aerofoil.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
How do you tell a Mustang GT and Mustang Ecoboost apart?
Buy Photo
How do you tell a Mustang GT and Mustang Ecoboost apart? The Ecoboost's turbo-4 comes with twin exhaust (seen here), and the V-8 monster gets quad pipes.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some 400 pounds lighter than the V-8 at 3,600 pounds,
Buy Photo
Some 400 pounds lighter than the V-8 at 3,600 pounds, the Mustang's Ecoboost, turbo-4 cylinder engine makes the pony car easier to maneuver on tight roads.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
For 2018 the Ford Mustang comes equipped with either
Buy Photo
For 2018 the Ford Mustang comes equipped with either a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission (pictured) for both turbo-4 and V-8 engines.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2018 Ford Mustang's new, 12-inch digital cluster
Buy Photo
The 2018 Ford Mustang's new, 12-inch digital cluster offers driver's the ability to customize their display right down to the color palette.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2018 Ford Mustang comes with subtle changes to
Buy Photo
The 2018 Ford Mustang comes with subtle changes to the front fascia including a lower hood, wider grille, and more pronounced lower skirt.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Optional on the Ford Mustang is SYNC 3 — the latest
Buy Photo
Optional on the Ford Mustang is SYNC 3 — the latest infotainment from Ford that includes crisp navigation displays, voice command, and smartphone app connectivity.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A lineup of Mustangs shows off their bright plumage
Buy Photo
A lineup of Mustangs shows off their bright plumage including Orange Fury, foreground, which is new for 2018.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ruler of all it surveys: The Ford Mustang is in a perennial
Buy Photo
Ruler of all it surveys: The Ford Mustang is in a perennial battle with Chevy's Camaro for world pony domination. For 2018, Mustang eclipses Camaro by 5 horsepower and adds a quick-shifting, 10-speed tranny.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Ford Mustang's back seat is less a seat than additional
Buy Photo
The Ford Mustang's back seat is less a seat than additional cargo space. Where do the legs go? Little kids only, please.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Throwback goodies. The Ford Mustang is still available
Buy Photo
Throwback goodies. The Ford Mustang is still available with a stick shift and hand brake for devilish fun.   Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Solid rear axle no more. With the Mustang's major upgrade
Buy Photo
Solid rear axle no more. With the Mustang's major upgrade in 2015, the pony car finally picked up a modern, independent rear suspension. For 2018 it is augmented with magneride shocks. check out those beautiful quad pipes mated to the 460-horse V-8.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

    Credit Ford with creating the pony class back in 1964, then rescuing it from extinction in 2005, and now updating it with modern styling and electronic wizardry for a new generation of millennials. Sure, the Camaro is my pick of the pony stable — its athletic Alpha chassis raising the handling bar — but Mustang is the class mascot.

    I’m less thrilled to see Mustang axing its “mini-V-8” — the base V-6 — from the 2018 model lineup. The decision comes for all the right reasons as Ford pushes the class envelope by going international with its famous pony. International means a turbocharged 4-cylinder to deal with higher gas prices and government-imposed engine-displacement taxes.

    Ford has done extraordinary things with turbo-charged mills (“Ecoboost” the company insists on calling them) from the LeMans-winning Ford GT V-6 to the bad boy Focus RS to the Godzilla-in-a-can, 1.0-liter Fiesta furnace.

    But those solutions all fit their masters. The 310-horse turbo-4 is the wrong soundtrack for a Mustang. It belongs in a front-wheel drive Focus hot hatch, not a rear-wheel drive pony car. It’s like a Bond movie opening with a flute solo. Awkward.

    Engineers reached into their electronics toy chest and enhanced the sound. But the 4’s sex appeal is no 10. Output of 310 ponies for just $25,585 is a bargain, but winning over V-6 customers (30 percent of U.S. Mustang buyers) will be a challenge, especially with Camaro’s superb, quick-shifting V-6 option out there.

    The good news is Mustang has upped its game in every other respect.

    Begin with the tranny: Where Camaro debuted its electronic, 10-speed (jointly developed by GM and Ford) with the track-carving ZL1, Mustang introduces its “SelectShift” in both the turbo-4 and V-8 models. The speedy unit matches dual-clutch transmissions in upshifts (if not downshifts) while bringing more options to the driver.

    These options — Sport Plus, Track, Drag Mode and a personal configurator called My Way — have multiplied thanks to the digital programming. A digital 12-inch instrument screen — echoing the Ford GT supercar — is a must-have with the $4,500 Premium package. Like a computer game, it brings seemingly unlimited variation to the driver’s ability to configure their new toy right down to changing the the colors of the rev bar.

    Not surprisingly, the V-8’s rich baritone makes the most of the new tech. Hustling the GT through the esses and switchbacks of Mulholland Drive, the 4,000-pounder would bark out rev-matching downshifts into apexes. On exit it would beg to be floored — the rear Pilot Sport 4 tires straining for traction — as the predator’s menacing bellow bounced off the canyon walls.

    Sheepishly, I admit my loyalty to manuals is fading as laser-quick weapons like the 10-speed and Porsche’s PDK broaden the performance envelope. Pony cars still attract manual lovers, but the automatic’s bandwidth is superior.

    Lighter by about 170 pounds, the turbo-4 Mustang is even more nimble through the curves. Soundtrack issues aside, there is no compromise on packaging. Wrap it in a signature Mustang fruit color — Race Red, Triple Yellow or new Orange Fury — with black wheels, and it stirs the loins.

    The Turbo-4 gets the same vented hood as the V-8, the same “performance pack” wing and brake options, the same Line Lock Burnout.

    Inside, the digital speedo goes a long way to modernizing a blocky interior still mired in the 1960s. I prefer the Camaro’s more modern, tablet-style console screen and big, rotary air vents. But Mustang buyers will appreciate the superior greenhouse visibility and door storage.

    Exterior style remains a big difference between the Camaro, Challenger and Mustang. But the latter’s radical break in 2015 from the traditional, brooding, cowl look has worn well. The face of Ford NASCAR and countless SCCA GT class winners, it both represents the larger Ford brand — and looks like a Great White shark in the rear-view mirror.

    True to its thrill-seeking customer, the Mustang can be optioned according to desire. Performance Pack ($2,495-$3,995), MagneRide shocks ($1,695), 10-speed tranny ($1,595), red Recaro seats ($1,595) can all be optioned regardless of engine. Be warned, these toys will tempt trouble.

    Neighborhood-pleasing Line Lock burnouts will bring cheers from the kids, but char the street. I’m lucky my tire-smoking effort in the California hills didn’t light off a brush fire. Married to launch control, a new Drag Mode knocks a firm three-tenths of a second off the 2017 pony’s zero-60 time. And it attracts every cop within a five-mile radius.

    The 21st-century pony is no longer a V-8 on roller skates. The Mustang is a modern marvel with good looks, sci-fi telemetry and sophisticated front and rear suspensions.

    Just don’t forget the retro, V-8 soundtrack. Some classics can’t be replaced.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-1 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    2018 Ford Mustang

    Vehicle type

    Front-engine, rear-wheel drive, four-passenger coupe

    Powerplant

    2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 cylinder; 5.0-liter

    V-8

    Transmission

    6-speed manual; 10-speed automatic

    Weight

    3,532 pounds (3,705 V-8 coupe as tested)

    Price

    $26,484, base; $48,585 (GT as tested)

    Power

    310 horsepower, 350 pound-feet torque (turbo-4); 460

    horsepower, 420 pound-feet torque (V-8)

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 3.9 sec. (V-8, Car and Driver est.):

    160 mph

    Fuel economy

    EPA mpg est. 21 city/32 highway/25 combined

    (turbo-4 auto);

    EPA mpg est. 16 city/25 highway/19 combined (V-8)

    Report card

    Highs

    That V-8 soundtrack; high-tech digital instrument display

    Lows

    That turbo-4 soundtrack; rear seat for kids only

    Overall:★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

