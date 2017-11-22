Henry Payne reviews the 2018 Honda Odyssey
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The 2018 Honda Odyssey maintains its funky character
Buy Photo
The 2018 Honda Odyssey maintains its funky character lines with a rear shoulder tilt that makes it look like someone snapped the minivan in half over his knee.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
No drawers like rival Chrysler Pacifica, but the Honda
Buy Photo
No drawers like rival Chrysler Pacifica, but the Honda Odyssey minivan is in the Honda tradition of excellent console storage — made possible in part by an easy-to-use, electronic shifter.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
All-new for 2018, the Honda Odyssey minivan seeks to
Buy Photo
All-new for 2018, the Honda Odyssey minivan seeks to build on the success of the last-gen Odyssey. Over 120,000 were sold, making it third best-selling minivan in the U.S.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
For 2018, the Honda Odyssey gains 44 percent more torsional
Buy Photo
For 2018, the Honda Odyssey gains 44 percent more torsional rigidity in the chassis and a 10-speed gearbox for smoother shifting and fuel economy.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Honda Odyssey minivan offers five-door accessibility,
Buy Photo
The Honda Odyssey minivan offers five-door accessibility, two sliding doors and best-in-class cargo room and interior quietness.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This rear view of the Honda Odyssey shows both its
Buy Photo
This rear view of the Honda Odyssey shows both its stowable, third-row seats and also the "Magic Slide" second row seating that allows parents to move children closer to the driver.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Honda surveyed its customers and found they wanted
Buy Photo
Honda surveyed its customers and found they wanted better accessibility to their second-row passengers. Thus, the 2018 Odyssey's "Magic Slide" seat was born. The seat allows better access to car seat-bound kids — and eases the climb to the third row.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Honda Odyssey minivan sports smart phone app compatibility,
Buy Photo
The Honda Odyssey minivan sports smart phone app compatibility, deep center storage for purses, and intuitive gauges for excellent liability on long family drives.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2018 Honda Odyssey sports plenty of standard features
Buy Photo
The 2018 Honda Odyssey sports plenty of standard features including a rear camera to prevent backing up over the kids' Big Wheel toy.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Honda Odyssey minivan is built on the same architecture
Buy Photo
The Honda Odyssey minivan is built on the same architecture as the Honda Pilot SUV, and bears familiar family markings like the large, chrome grille.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The 2018 Honda Odyssey's 3.5-liter V-6 pushes out an
Buy Photo
The 2018 Honda Odyssey's 3.5-liter V-6 pushes out an adequate 280 horsepower to motivate the nearly three-ton beast. Its 22 mpg also ties the Chrysler Pacifica for class best (if you ignore the Pacifica's superb, 32 mpg hybrid version).  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Like other members of the Honda family, the Odyssey
Buy Photo
Like other members of the Honda family, the Odyssey gets a configurable, digital tach. The steering wheel also multi-tasks with available adaptive cruise control and infotainment selectability.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    For 2017, Chrysler set a new standard for minivans with the Pacifica, a gorgeous tour de force that made vans cool again: Best-in-class styling. Best-in-class seating dexterity. Best-in-class comedian sponsor in Jim Gaffigan.

    Following Chrysler’s home run is little like following, well ... Gaffigan on stage after a comedy routine. Better to stick to your best stuff.

    So applause goes to Honda, which has introduced an all-new Odyssey minivan for 2018 that plays to Honda’s strength of innovative, interior ergonomics. Based on the same platform as the excellent mid-size Honda Pilot, the Odyssey comes with the same attention to interior detail as its ute sister.

    I’m convinced Honda engineers move in with families to observe their daily routines and design their cars accordingly. The Pilot and Odyssey aren’t so much cars as they are domiciles.

    The front seats are mom heaven. Like the Pilot, a ribbed center-console shade rolls back revealing a bottomless compartment for big purse storage. Drop your bag in the bin and it’s at your elbow for rummaging whenever needed. No more tossing handbags out of reach on the passenger sat. Or on the passenger floor where you have to zip it up lest its contents jump out at the first hard-right turn.

    Got a small bag? It’ll fit nicely on top of the shade and will be held in place by console “curbs.” Moms are fussy about crumbs, of course, so Honda’s ribs ingeniously stretch in order to prevent debris from lodging between them.

    Listening to families, Honda hears what they don’t like, too. They don’t like Honda’s first-generation infotainment screen that was all touch and no knob. So the minivan gets a proper on-off knob with volume control.

    Like Chrysler, Honda has learned the joys of shift-by-wire transmissions. The Pacifica uses a rotary e-shifter; the Honda has a so-called “trigger” button-shifter. Just stick your index finger in the reverse trigger hole and pull, or thumb the drive button for easy maneuverability. The rotary and trigger have their advocates (I’m bipartisan), but they both free center-console storage and make lateral crossings from driver to passenger seat much easier (or am I the only one who does that?).

    That’s about the only thing Honda and Chrysler interiors share. Odyssey does not add a useful console drawer like Pacifica. Only Honda has Apple CarPlay app connectivity (a must for Mrs. Payne).

    Behind the front seats, Chrysler and Honda diverge dramatically.

    Chrysler’s legendary Stow ’n’ Go second-row seats offer Swiss army knife versatility. They can be flattened to act as Ottomans for third-row occupants. Or stored in the floor for third-row legroom. Or stored in the floor with the third-row seats for acres of cargo space (roll in bikes, go-karts, pets) — like a pickup bed without a roof.

    Honda is no slouch in the seat invention department. In fact, we’ve come to refer to their seat solutions as “Magic Seats,” from their subcompact Fit to the Odyssey.

    Interestingly, its Fit subcompact takes a similar second-row approach to the Pacifica. Its seats can be folded out of the way for bike storage — or flattened for cavernous cargo room. But in the Odyssey, Honda figures its family customers want a different kind of versatility. Say hello to the “Magic Slide” seats — seats that move horizontally across the cabin.

    Want to get into the third row? Just slide the second-row captain’s chair toward the middle. Need to comfort a baby behind you? Just slide their chair towards you for easy access from the driver’s seat.

    I have arms as long as an orangutan to reach child seat-anchored kids (mine are all grown up now), but the sliding-seat option is undoubtedly more convenient for normal-sized folks. And the third-row access is best-in-the business (even better than accessing the Pacifica’s third row by simply walking between the captain’s chairs).

    I brought in my minivan expert — and neighbor — Chuck. Call him Chuck Gaffigan. A longtime SUV guy, he’s found happiness in his Pacifica and its cool vibe.

    The Honda interior impressed him. Not just the Magic Slide seats and deep console, but details that only a practicing father of wee ones would know intuitively. He marveled at the Honda’s well-positioned child seat anchors. And the backseat microphone that Odyssey options so that front-seat parents can communicate with third-row kids.

    Stepping back from the Odyssey and viewing the total package, he muttered: “But I love the Pacifica.”

    With its graceful exterior design and equally expressive interior lines, the high-tech Chrysler has transformed the unremarkable family minivan.

    The Odyssey still looks geeked-out. Honda has shored up some of the irregularities from the previous generation — the sliding door runner is now hidden, and the dashboard shifter doesn’t look like it came out of a panel truck. But where the Pacifica is a flowing sculpture, the Honda is a mess of contradictory lines.

    Honda doesn’t fear dynamic architecture. I’m a particular fan of the current, heavily-decorated Civic for example. After the brand’s familiar “flying wing” grille, the Odyssey keeps its signature “lightning bolt” shoulder line from the last generation — a jagged shoulder line that droops rearward, giving the impression that the minivan was broken over someone’s knee. A fashionable floating-roof design hovers — detached — over this spectacle.

    Driving performance for the smooth, quiet Odyssey and Pacifica are similar — nine-speed trannies powering competent, 280-something horsepower V-6 engines. The Pacifica’s comparable fuel economy and JD Power-leading reliability record negate a traditional advantage for Honda vehicles.

    Long a minivan pioneer, Pacifica adds to its firsts list the first hybrid minivan. For families with less than a 30-mile commute every day, that’s 30 miles on electrons alone. Long an innovator in hybrid cars, Honda finds itself playing catch-up to Chrysler. Reports are that Honda may electrify its minivan with the same battery package found in Honda’s luxury-brand Acura MDX hybrid.

    When folks ask me what cars I recommend, I say there are no bad vehicles made today — only vehicles that execute better. Among compacts, Honda leads the way with superior Civics, Accords and CR-V utes. In the minivan segment, its Odyssey is the best, most innovative Honda yet.

    But Chrysler, as the kids in the backseats might say, is da bomb.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-1 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    2018 Honda Odyssey

    Vehicle type

    Front-engine, rear-wheel drive, four-passenger coupe

    Powerplant

    3.5-liter V-6

    Transmission

    9-speed automatic

    Weight

    4,354 pounds base (4,564 Touring trim as tested)

    Price

    $30,930 base ($47,610 Elite model as tested)

    Power

    280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet torque;

    towing, 3,500 pounds

    Performance

    0-60 mph, 6.5 sec. (Car and Driver est.)

    Fuel economy

    EPA mpg est. 19 city/28 highway/22 combined

    Report card

    Highs

    Parent-friendly middle seats; best-in-class console storage

    Lows

    Geeky styling; trails rival Pacifica plugin, styling wow factor

    Overall:★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2jP1a55