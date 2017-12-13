2018 Jeep Wrangler
For 2018, the Jeep Wrangler gets a beefier roll cage,
For 2018, the Jeep Wrangler gets a beefier roll cage, aluminum body panels, drop-windshield, plastic fenders, and 33-inch tires (for the Rubicon). All the better to take it extreme off-roading.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon soft-top can be stripped
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon soft-top can be stripped of all its doors, roof, and windows for a get-close-to-nature tour of the wild.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Like the original, World War II Jeep, the windshield
Like the original, World War II Jeep, the windshield of the Jeep Wrangler can be removed. Strap it down to the hood and the windshield won't bounce around as you commune with the Outback.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took off the doors
Detroit News auto critic Henry Payne took off the doors and took the 2018 Jeep Wrangler into the Outback.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Bring along your buddies as spotters and there is just
Bring along your buddies as spotters and there is just about no place that the Jeep Wrangler can't go.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
On upper-trim Jeep Wrangler Rubicons, the digital instrument
On upper-trim Jeep Wrangler Rubicons, the digital instrument display provides the driver visual information on the car's driveline status.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon shows off its capable, off-road
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon shows off its capable, off-road driveline settings. The "Redical" switch on the left locks rear/front/both differentials. The four accessory buttons on the right can be used to wire everything from lights to a winch. And the drive mode lever (lower left) can be set to AWD low for maximum rock crawling.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon sits 2-inches higher
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon sits 2-inches higher than the base model - and is optioned with 33-inch tires.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler comes with a tool set - to remove
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler comes with a tool set - to remove the doors, naturally.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Whether as a 4,100-pound 2-door or a 4,500-pound, 4-door
Whether as a 4,100-pound 2-door or a 4,500-pound, 4-door (pictured), the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon can scale the toughest terrain.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is capable off-road ...
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is capable off-road ...  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
... as well as on-road. Before the new generation,
... as well as on-road. Before the new generation, Wranglers were loud and underperformed as comfortable daily drivers. The 2018 model aims to fix that.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With chrome trim and painted fenders, the Jeep Wrangler
With chrome trim and painted fenders, the Jeep Wrangler is the most luxurious of the Wrangler family - yet its off-road capability is undiminished.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
New for 2018, the Jeep Wrangler gets a traditional,
New for 2018, the Jeep Wrangler gets a traditional, "keystone" face that harkens back to the first production Jeep after World War II. The headlights encroach on the 7-slot grille and the LED running lights are located on the fenders.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
For 2018 theJeep Wrangler comes in a variety of configurations
For 2018 theJeep Wrangler comes in a variety of configurations including 2-door, 4-door, Rubicon, Sahara, soft-top and hard-top models. All are trail-rated, all sport plastic fenders.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Jeep Wrangler comes with 200 Mopar performance
The Jeep Wrangler comes with 200 Mopar performance accessories including lights, winch, and open door guards.   Henry Payne, The Detroit News
New for 2018, the Jeep Wrangler's door net and armrest
New for 2018, the Jeep Wrangler's door net and armrest extend the length of the door. Part of the vehicle's much-improved ergonomics.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
With an 8.4-inch touchscreen, smartphone connectivity
With an 8.4-inch touchscreen, smartphone connectivity apps, leather seats, and an 8-speed tranny, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is a comfy vehicle to drive.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Jeep Wrangler 4-door increases its wheelbase by
The Jeep Wrangler 4-door increases its wheelbase by 2.4 inches, making for a roomier backseat. Standard on all Wranglers is rear HVAC (a first) and upper trims get drop-down cupholders.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The hard-top Jeep Wrangler features removable roof
The hard-top Jeep Wrangler features removable roof panels - not to mention a rugged rollbar to guard against rollovers in extreme Outback conditions.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
In order to save 200 pounds for better fuel economy,
In order to save 200 pounds for better fuel economy, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler gains an all-aluminum body and a body-on-frame chassis using high-strength steel. The slimmer Jeep's famous ruggedness, however, is uncompromised.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The Jeep Wrangler comes in a variety of body styles
The Jeep Wrangler comes in a variety of body styles - this Sahara is a 4-door with a hard top.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The base Sport model of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler comes
The base Sport model of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler comes in 2-door or 4-door body styles. True to its heritage, the vehicle's raw, body-on-frame construction can be seen at the Sport's rocker panel.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The base 2018 Jeep Wrangler shows off the vehicle's
The base 2018 Jeep Wrangler shows off the vehicle's much-improved interior - stylish, round vents, a touchscreen display, centralized switches, and soft-touch materials. The Wrangler Sport starts at just over $28 grand.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Standard on the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is a rear camera
Standard on the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is a rear camera embedded in the spare tire.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The new, 2018 Jeep Wrangler features a much more functional
The new, 2018 Jeep Wrangler features a much more functional soft top. With slider rails and snap-on corners, the roof can be quickly removed compared to the old, more-ornery design.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The base $28,000 Jeep Wrangler Sport has two doors,
The base $28,000 Jeep Wrangler Sport has two doors, plastic fenders soft-top, manual tranny, and off-road capability galore.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler features detachable swaybars
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler features detachable swaybars so that the front wheels can move independently of one another over rocky landscapes. The rear has the same flexibility.   Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler comes with two engine options
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler comes with two engine options - a standard, 3.6-liter V-6 (pictured) of hybrid, 2.0-liter, turbocharged-4 banger. At about $2,500 above the V-6, the turbo-4 is the premium engine. A diesel option is coming for 2019.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
The modern Jeep Wrangler is a direct descendent of
The modern Jeep Wrangler is a direct descendent of the 1945 Willys Jeep - the first production version of the World War II Army vehicle.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
This is the view out the front of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler
Buy Photo
This is the view out the front of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler - sans windshield - in the Arizona desert. Desert terrain is no sweat for the 4WD Jeep.  Henry Payne, The Detroit News
    Jeep Wrangler designer Mark Allen used to be a road racer. Then he got a taste of off-roading.

    “The trouble with road racing is the waiting around between sessions,” he said as we sat in the front seat of a 2018 Wrangler Sport somewhere in the Arizona desert. “When you go off-roading, you’re driving all the time.”

    I’m a road racer, but I get it. At the opposite end of the automotive spectrum from high-speed track days in your (name of production hot rod here) is hitting the trails with your buddies to conquer nature.

    And just as the rear-wheel-drive Mazda Miata is the populist road racer of choice, the all-wheel drive Wrangler is king of the outback.

    Michigan off-road playgrounds like the Mounds, Rocks and Valleys and Bundy Hill are crawling with Wranglers of every shape and size. There are four-door Saharas, two-door Sports and rad Rubicons outfitted with snap-on accessories: engine air snorkels, roof lights, huge 37-inch tires. They crawl, sprint, scratch and climb over the muddy, tangled landscape like 11-year-olds at a riverside family retreat.

    The good news this Christmas is Allen and his merry band of Jeep elves are introducing the first all-new Wrangler in a decade.

    Due in early 2018, it’s the most mature Wrangler yet. Like Hulk on a desert rampage then showing up as Bruce Banner for work on Monday, the new Jeep is weekend hell-raiser — and a civilized, weekday commuter.

    I tested the refined Wrangler on Arizona’s Saguaro Ranch north of Tucson and the little tank is as tough as ever.

    Saguaro is an outdoor battlefield of rock, dirt and thorny cactus. It’s a different sort of battlefield than the original, 1941 Willys Jeep encountered in World War II, of course, but the Wrangler retains many of that warhorse’s defining attributes — including a drop-down windshield. It’s easily removed like every other door and window.

    “They originally made (the windshield) drop for two reasons,” says Allen. “One, for easier shipping. And two, because sometimes you had a guy with a howitzer in the back seat.”

    For 2018 howitzer not included. Otherwise, the Jeep is armed to the teeth for off-road battle including skidplates, locking differentials, 31-inch tires, plastic fenders (to brush aside those sharp Saguaros) and body-on-frame architecture.

    I assaulted rocky hills, narrow canyons and washboard-rough trails. Last summer, I took on a similar ecosystem in Ford’s F-150 Raptor pickup, another all-wheel drive armadillo designed to do double-duty as an off-road sprinter and rock crawler — at double the price of Wrangler. Wrangler can’t hang with the twin-turbo V-6 Ford on the fast flats, but its narrower track, 44-degree front departure angle and short wheelbase provide superior maneuverability through the vertical stuff.

    No less treacherous a battlefield is the current regulatory environment. Jeep and Ford generals have adopted similar strategies to survive prickly, green bureaucrats.

    For better fuel economy Wrangler follows the F-150 in saving 200 pounds by fixing a full aluminum skin to a toughened, high-strength-steel spine. This slimmed bod is then mated with an array of engine options including the reliable 3.6-liter V-6 and a new hybrid turbo with 4,295-pound-feet-of-torque. A diesel arrives in 2019.

    Starting with a 2-mile-per-gallon savings for the V-6, the Wrangler will see significant fuel savings across the board. These upgrades won’t come cheap, however. The price tag for a base Wrangler Sport climbs $2,500 and about $5,000 for the four-banger (hybridized by a 48-volt lithium battery under the back seat). That’s not chump change for a base $28,000 vehicle.

    For your money, however, come manners that introduce caveman Wrangler to polite, 21st-century society. After beating up on nature off-road, Wrangler won’t beat you up on-road.

    This is a thoroughly modern beast with state-of-the-art ergonomics: big-screen Uconnect infotainment system, digital instruments, full-door storage nets/armrests, A/B pillar grip handles, and rear heat and air conditioning. The latter — combined with the Wrangler’s longer wheelbase — makes the back seat a pleasant place to be. Just watch that you don’t hit your head on the rollbar on entry.

    In other words Wrangler is now as refined as the rest of Jeep’s lineup. And what a lineup.

    Michigan Jeepsters have long made the trek to Arizona to test their mules on Sedona’s gorgeous, treacherous rock canyons — crawling over boulders like the legendary pink Jeep Wrangler tourmobiles.

    They will notice that Arizona is now overrun with more varieties of Jeep than desert cactus. Sure, iconic Wranglers abound, but there are also subcompact Renegades, compact Compasses and Cherokees, and mid-size Grand Cherokees.

    Japanese models still dominate the shrinking sedan market, and German makes are still the lords of luxury. But the SUV revolution has made Jeep a trusted, volume carmaker out here. Heck, the locals figure, if a Wrangler can survive the Rubicon trail, then the family should be safe in a Grand Cherokee. Ironically, Jeep’s rock-tough design has too often come with rock-bottom JD Power reliability rankings. Fix that, and the sky’s the limit for the Jeep brand.

    Jeep this year is pushing sales of a million vehicles in the U.S. alone, and 1.6 million across the planet. That may be less than half the sales of the Chevy, but consider that GM’s megabrand is also selling more than 700,000 pickups and 700,000 cars a year. Jeep just sells utes.

    It’s the new face of American autos. Or the old face if you consider Papa Wrangler.

    The World War II vet that sired a brand has changed little over the years: Same seven-tooth grille. Same round eyes. Same square fenders. Same spare tire on the back.

    Knocking around Wrangler-stuffed Tucson, few noticed my new model. But the physical changes are notable. Jeep’s signature, soft-top roofs are much easier to remove or snap back into place. The grille — and windshield — are subtly swept back for better aerodynamics. The greenhouse grows an inch thanks to lower door sills which – combined with a rear-view camera in the spare — makes for batter visibility (it ain’t easy peering around a rollbar and tire).

    My favorite addition? A “T50” stamped on the door hinges so you know which Torx screwdriver to use in the Wrangler’s tool-case to remove the doors.

    When I’m road racing, I want doors. But if I’m off-the-grid, I want to see how close those boulders are next to me.

    Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne. Catch “Car Radio with Henry Payne” from noon-1 p.m. Saturdays on 910 AM Superstation.

    2018 Jeep Wrangler

    Vehicle type

    Front-engine, all-wheel drive,

    five-passenger SUV

    Powerplant

    3.6-liter V-6; 2.0-liter

    turbocharged, inline-4 cylinder

    with battery assist

    Transmission

    6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic

    Weight

    4,175 pounds/4,485 pounds (Rubicon

    2-door/4-door V-6s as tested)

    Price

    $28,190 base ($38,190 2-door/$38,540

    4-door Rubicons as tested)

    Power

    285 horsepower, 260 pound-feet

    torque (V-6); 270 horsepower,

    295 pound-feet torque (turbo-4)

    Performance

    0-60 mph (NA); 3,500-pound towing

    capacity (4-door)

    Fuel economy

    EPA mpg est. 18 city/23 hwy/20 mpg

    combined(V-6 automatic); turbo-4 TBD

    Report card

    Highs

    Upgraded creature comforts; capability

    like nothing else on the market

    Lows

    Pricey; reliability concerns

    Overall:★★★★

    Grading scale

    Excellent ★★★★Good ★★★Fair ★★Poor ★

