Buy Photo If Meriweather and Vitti become a team, their ideas and experience would benefit Detroit schools. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Mackinac Island

New Detroit schools superintendent Nikolai Vitti and interim superintendent Alycia Meriweather are sizing each other up. And one week into their working relationship, they like what they see.

Both leaders are on the island this week for the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference.

If they become a team, their blending of experience and ideas for the Detroit Public Schools Community District would make an excellent match.

“We have some things in common,” Meriweather says. “We both care about what’s right for kids.”

Meriweather had vied for the permanent job, after running the district the past 14 months, but the school board never gave her application the shot it deserved. She never even interviewed for the role.

That was a huge oversight on the board’s part, although Vitti, the candidate they did hire, has an impressive resume and brings the energy and vision the troubled district desperately needs.

Vitti could help make amends by including Meriweather with a top job in his administration, and he told me that he’s already offered her a cabinet-level position.

“I’ve really valued her partnership,” Vitti says. “She would be a great asset to me and the district if she stays.”

That’s true, and it’s a positive sign that he sees Meriweather’s value. But Meriweather is still weighing her options following June 30, when her contract with the district ends. She wanted to get to know Vitti better before making any decision, and she says she’s had several other offers outside Detroit, which isn’t surprising given her leadership during a time of transition and uncertainty for the district.

“It was total chaos,” Meriweather says of when former Emergency Manager Steven Rhodes appointed her to the interim role last year. “I saw us in a life and death situation. I worked very hard.”

She wanted the district to survive. At that time, teachers were threatening strikes and sickouts, pathetic building conditions got national attention and the district teetered on the verge of bankruptcy.

Meriweather deserves a lot of credit for how she’s handled the disappointment of not getting the role she wanted. She isn’t holding a grudge and has turned her energy to helping Vitti get acclimated to the district and community.

She says her decision to stay will center on whether she thinks she can learn something from Vitti. And while she didn’t know what to expect, she’s impressed with him.

“There are things I can learn from him,” Meriweather says. “We have the potential to have a good working relationship.”

Vitti has a grasp of the problems facing the district, and his first order of business is putting a strategic plan together and moving the district beyond crisis management.

“It was responding to crisis to crisis,” Vitti says, noting past corruption and near financial ruin. “It was just trying to survive.”

He’s committed to building trust and engagement among the city’s families, and turning the Detroit district into one that is competitive with suburban and charter schools.

If he can convince Meriweather to stay, she would bring continuity as well as the broad coalition of support she has earned while interim superintendent — and during her career in Detroit schools.

That includes important relationships she’s forged with the business community and the city’s workforce development team. Because of her leadership, these business groups have invested in turning around the Randolph Career and Technical Center, and they have designs on partnering with the district to do similar work in another school — as long as they trust Vitti.

Meriweather’s continued presence would go a long way to keeping these relationships strong.

Vitti recognizes he can’t be a change agent until he builds a relationship with the community.

She’d help him do that.

ijacques@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2suCo9m