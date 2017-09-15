If any woman didn’t vote for Clinton because of pressure from a man, I’d like to hear from her, Jacques writes. (Photo: Seth Wenig / AP)

Hillary Clinton is deeply disappointed she’s not president. Fair enough.

Her refusal to accept any real responsibility for her loss last November is harder to take. She’s now penned 500 pages looking for reasons why she lost.

All Clinton would have had to do is look in the mirror for that answer. But instead she wrote “What Happened,” which came out Tuesday.

Clinton is most bitter at the white women who didn’t vote for her, and she can’t fathom how the majority of that group voted for Donald Trump. That was true in Michigan, too, where 50 percent of white women voted for Trump — not Clinton.

Clinton is refusing to give “absolution” to any woman who didn’t vote for her, as if being the same sex is the main reason she should have earned the support of women. And she’s blaming sexism.

That’s insulting to women, who can think for themselves and vote on the issues that matter to them.

But Clinton doesn’t think they can. In an interview this week with NPR, Clinton discussed a chapter in her book on being a woman in politics, in which she related a chat she’d had with Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg:

“And Sheryl ended this really sobering conversation by saying that women will have no empathy for you, because they will be under tremendous pressure — and I’m talking principally about white women — they will be under tremendous pressure from fathers and husbands and boyfriends and male employers not to vote for ‘the girl.’ ”

If any woman didn’t vote for Clinton because of pressure from a man, I’d like to hear from her. I didn’t vote for Clinton because I couldn’t support her big-government platform, and like many Americans, I don’t trust her.

Clinton also said: “With respect specifically to young women, I do think that for a lot of young women, gender is just not the motivating force that maybe it will be in the future.”

Well, let’s hope not. That’s a very backward way to look at feminism.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wgdVLf