A camera in the entrance way of Starter's Bar and Grill, part of the Green Light program, with cameras inside and outside in Detroit in May. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News file)

Mark Davidoff has a loft in downtown Detroit, and the Michigan managing partner for Deloitte was concerned with some vandalism that was taking place around the property. Largely, it was residents’ cars that were the targets.

While the property on John R. is only a quick walk from the hub of downtown and the stadiums, some surrounding properties are still vacant and abandoned, making the Carlton parking lot vulnerable.

So as chair of the association at Carlton Lofts, Davidoff decided to get a hold of Project Green Light, which has proven effective at reducing crime at gas stations and other businesses in the city.

Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig have both advocated for the program, and its positive results.

Now, some six months after the 12 cameras were installed at the Carlton (nine outside, three inside), Davidoff says crime has been reduced to zero.

“This was the first residential place to have it,” he says.

Given the results, others should consider it. The Detroit Police Department says there are currently three residential buildings that use Green Light. The program started in early 2016, and now more than 200 Detroit businesses, including 69 gas stations, are partnering with the DPD.

The businesses that sign on do have to cover the initial cost of the cameras, improved lighting and installation, and it’s not cheap. The price varies depending on the number of cameras and other factors, but most businesses will pay several thousand dollars.

That investment in turn brings more peace of mind.

“Video footage from the property is piped live into the Real Time Crime Center for monitoring by Detroit Police personnel and civilian analysts,” DPD spokeswoman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said in a statement. “As incidents are observed, officers in the field are alerted and proper action is taken.

“The DPD and the city aim to improve neighborhood safety, promote the revitalization and growth of local businesses, and strengthen DPD’s efforts to deter, identify and solve crime.”

These are the right goals as more people look to live and work downtown.

