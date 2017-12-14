Support for Roy Moore by the RNC and a DNC secret pact with the Clintons are shameful, Buss writes. (Photo: Brynn Anderson / AP)

Following Roy Moore’s loss in Alabama this week, Republican Senator Jeff Flake tweeted simply “Decency wins.” It should be a threshold political strategy for the RNC and DNC moving forward.

The fight against Moore was important and necessary. But it showed yet again you should never trust your political party, and probably not your politician. And today more than ever you shouldn’t trust them to make ethical decisions on whom to put on the ballot.

After this year and last, why do we need these archaic, morally bankrupt institutions directing our search for leaders?

They’re obviously not very good at it.

The Democratic National Committee had a secret contract with the Clintons to control all decisions during the election, despite Bernie Sanders’ widespread support. The entire process was as undemocratic and deceptive as it gets.

Democrats have also propped up politicians like former Rep. John Conyers over the years despite his well-known erratic and inappropriate behavior.

The Republican National Committee has now abdicated any position of authority or leadership, both moral and political. The RNC’s decision to financially support Moore — long after the credible allegations of assault were public — was downright shameful.

At least prominent Republicans came out firmly against Moore and were willing to sideline him in the Senate if elected.

But did the party proper really think dealing with a Sen. Moore for the next six years was in its best interest? Has anyone there ever studied politics? More importantly, does anyone there have a conscience?

The RNC has stuck to the idea that economic woes trump Americans’ cultural or ethical concerns. It has some validity; Donald Trump won largely on that theme.

But with the explosive focus on sexual harassment since his victory, it’s not likely he would have won with the dynamics this fall.

And the party of Reagan? The Gipper is probably rolling over in his grave right now.

I didn’t vote for Trump largely because of the comments he made about women and his overarching attitude toward them.

By choosing to continue to support men who enjoy sexual misbehavior and harassment, the Republican Party has completely lost the right to expect votes from women or decent men. Yes, women who lean conservative might still vote for Republican candidates in secret, as they did for Trump in the privacy of the voting booth. But 57 percent of women voted against Roy Moore.

At the very same time slow-moving political leaders were coming around on sexual harassment by forcing out of Congress Al Franken and John Conyers, the RNC shockingly embraced the very kind of person it should repel.

The non-extremist, decent Republicans and Democrats deserve better candidates and national parties that know basic right and wrong. Until then, the worst enemy of political parties is the parties themselves, which have done more to damage their own brands and credibility than the deeply flawed candidates they back.

