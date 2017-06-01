Celosias are full sun lovers and need a minimum of four hours of rays, but more is better. They withstand heat, but good circulation and well-draining soil are also keys to success. (Photo: Missouri Botanical Garden)

After years of focusing on perennial plants, long-flowering annual plants are my new passion now that I’ve moved to the suburbs. I’m looking at oldies but goodies in a new light.

The annual Celosia has been around forever — Thomas Jefferson planted it at Monticello. However, I never used it in my gardens as my English country style eschewed its brash and fiery shades of red, yellow, shocking pink and orange.

But old-fashioned Celosia, more commonly called cockscomb, popped up on my radar screen a couple of years ago when I took over the stewardship of the garden at the Rochester OPC. Because this display garden is often viewed from a distance, it needs punch and pizazz to get folks’ attention so I decided to plant blocks of color rather than intertwining and mixing drifts of hues or using old-fashioned bedding patterns, such as endless rows the same plants.

So I plant in a series of patches, filling them with a mix of plants of one color, but often add a dash of another hue for contrast and interest. Pops of white and an edging of dusty miller and sweet Alyssum make my purple plantings sparkle and stand out with its textured silver frame.

The contrast plant I chose to use in my pink planting was an old-fashioned burgundy leafed Celosia plumosa with flaming red feather-like flowers. They made an attractive accent and added a bit of drama to the sea of pink. The bonus was they reseeded last year and I expect to see them popping up this spring.

Another variety, Celosia argentea cristata (cockscomb) produces fan like flowers that remind some folks of brains.

Later in the season I added a new kid on the block to the pink garden — the bodacious new Celosia cultivar “Dragons Breath” argentea. This beauty produces brilliant red plumes on 20-inch plants surrounded by bunches of green and burgundy leaves. Stunning, and it changed the look of pink planting so much I’m adding it again this year.

Another new Celosia variety to be on the lookout for is C. “Dracula” cristata, a 16-inch tall looker topped with a large single crest shaped bloom of glowing wine.

Celosias are full sun lovers and need a minimum of four hours of sun, but more is better. They withstand heat, but good circulation and well draining soil are also keys to success, so to avoid crown rot don’t crowd them.

There are other new selections of Celosias in the pipeline and some may be available this summer, so keep your eyes peeled.

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and a Metro Detroit freelance writer. Her column appears Fridays in Homestyle. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy. You can also read her previous columns at detroitnews.com/homestyle.

