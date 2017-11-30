Instead of the usual bulky roll, this duct tape comes packaged as a flat, compact 5 yard (4.5 meter) roll to fit easily in a pocket, tackle box or glove compartment. (Photo: leevalley.com)

Holiday shopping for folks on your gift list who are new to the family, seniors who seem to have it all or folks who live out of town can be frustrating. But if they’re gardeners, DIYers or outdoor lovers, my favorite gardening and tool catalogs make gifting a snap.

The Gardener’s Supply catalog (800) 876-5520, gardeners.com , widely known for its unique gardening accessories and tools, also has an outstanding collection of Amaryllis bulbs that make perfect gifts for anyone, but are especially loved by folks who are homebound or live in assisted living homes. Watching the flowering stems emerge the giant bulbs and develop buds that one-day burst into fabulous blooms is part of the magic. Gardener’s Supply offers single pots of bloomers or 3-, 6-, or 12-month flowering bulb subscriptions. Order deadline using economy shipping is Dec. 19.

White Flower Farm catalog (800) 503-9624, whiteflowerfarm.com, has an extensive collection of mail-order plants including Amaryllis, potted spring flowering plants and live miniature Christmas trees. Order deadlines using economy shipping are Dec. 18 east of the Mississippi and Dec. 14 west of the Mississippi.

A great source of gifts for active gals who enjoy the out of doors in winter and summer is Duluth Trading (866) 300-9719, duluthtrading.com, which specializes in attractive clothing for women with an emphasis on quality fabric and construction as well as style. If you’re looking for real wool socks and gloves, this is the place to shop. There’s also a catalog for men. Order deadline using economy shipping is Dec. 18.

If you’re looking for a collection of top-notch garden, woodworking and cooking tools, Lee Valley @ Veritas (800) 871-8158, leevalley.com , is a great place to shop. Perusing their holiday catalog is great entertainment and it’s loaded with inexpensive stocking stuffers for all ages that actually fit in a Christmas stocking.

A favorite, Lee Valley Pocket Duct Tape # 25UO6.25G, for $3.50 contains 5 yards of light green 1-7/8” wide heavy-duty duct tape packed flat to fit in pockets, tool caddies or purses. And it comes in other colors. Order deadline using economy shipping is Dec. 17.

A.M. Leonard’s Gardener’s Edge catalog (888)-556-5676, GardenersEdge.com, is a treasure trove of useful goodies for indoor and outdoor gardeners of all levels. My pick of the crop is a gadget that transforms a smartphone into a 60x microscope (#AEM60C) using the camera app. It’s perfect for identifying pests and diseases on plants and photographing them for sending or future reference. And, it’s under $10. Order deadline using economy shipping is Dec. 17.

