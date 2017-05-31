Buy Photo Does Gov. Rick Snyder still care enough to push for real reform in his last 18 months in office? (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Gov. Rick Snyder’s commission on building Michigan’s economy for the new century unveiled its report Wednesday, and like its predecessors on education and infrastructure, it’s chock full of suggestions for returning the state to its glory days.

And, again like those first two reports, it is overshadowed by an uncomfortable question: Does Rick Snyder still have the ability to move from ideas to implementation?

With 18 months left in his tenure, Snyder is giving off vibes that he’s looking enviously at the check-out lane.

A governor who moved through an ambitious first-term agenda like Sherman through Georgia has stalled in terms of getting big things done. His public presence has dwindled.

He is no longer the relentlessly positive stumper for the policies he believes are right for Michigan. The governor who was a regular visitor to editorial boards to sell his vision hasn’t been seen in the state’s two largest newsrooms in a year and a half.

While he’s always struggled to control the Republican legislative caucus, his own party has for the first time rejected his budget and is working on its own spending plan.

In an interview with The Detroit News Wednesday during the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference, Snyder said he is as passionate as ever about his job.

“We’re still going in dog years,” the governor said. “It may be more below the water line. That’s a natural evolution. But I’m still excited.”

If he’s still burning for a better Michigan, the flames aren’t as visible.

Take as an example these 21st Century reports. The old Snyder would have sold them with an evangelical zeal.

But although the infrastructure study concluded Michigan needs to invest $4 billion a year for the next 20 years to rebuild its highways and bridges, water and sewer lines and communications networks, the governor didn’t include significant additional funding in the new budget proposal to start meeting that goal.

Similarly, the education report recommended an overhaul of education governance, calling for the elimination of the elected state school board and independent state superintendent, among other things.

But after introducing the report, Snyder has seemingly forgotten about it. He’s not made the rounds touting the commission’s work, nor has he advocated for legislation to turn it into policy.

It’s as if he’s leaving the hard work to be done by a governor to be named in 2018.

Snyder says he was waiting for the third report to pitch them with a coordinated strategy, but acknowledged that some pieces will be left to future leaders.

He is clearly frustrated with an independent and ideological Legislature that has not accepted him as its leader. That gets wearying, and the reality is he is limited in what he can do by lawmakers with their own agendas. Business leaders who are working with the governor on economic development, mobility and other projects say he is still engaged, and still leads.

So maybe the Flint water crisis took the starch out of him in regards to a big public presence. Snyder endured months of humiliation and the harshest of personal attacks. It rattled him.

Flint is passing. His efforts to restore the water system and deal with the consequences of lead contamination are beginning to show fruit. Democrats who once made him their favorite Republican demon are now totally obsessed with Donald Trump. Even Cher has climbed down off his back.

But Snyder has not fully recovered. He seems less confident than in his pre-Flint days, a time when he felt so sure of himself he launched a brief presidential bid and was on everybody’s list of potential cabinet members.

Eighteen months is enough time to finish remaking the state, a task he took on with such brilliance in the first term.

Snyder can still cement a legacy as one of the state’s most transformational governors by putting all of his skills and energy into pushing through the very good suggestions in his commission reports.

No one — particularly him — should forget the remarkable turnaround Snyder orchestrated in his first term, moving a state mired in defeatism and languishing at the bottom of America’s economy to one that is still pressing steadily forward.

Second terms are always susceptible to inertia. And the lame ducks often get lost in the contest to replace them. But there’s much still to do in Michigan. Snyder says he has “eight years to make life better for 10 million people” and wants to work every day to meet that goal.

“I’ve got my foot on the gas,” he says.

That’s encouraging to hear. It’s too soon to idle.

