Mackinac Island — The folks who have done much of the heavy lifting in Detroit’s seven year comeback are crossing their fingers for another half-decade of boom times.

“It’s still fragile,” says Matt Cullen, principle of Rock Ventures and Dan Gilbert’s point man for development. “We’d like to get another five years under our belts to be comfortable that this is sustainable through an economic downturn or other disruption.”

We had dinner during the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference with several members of Gilbert’s executive team. Gilbert is involved in every aspect of the city’s recovery, and so we were curious where his top lieutenants saw Detroit headed over the next several years.

They were, as expected, bullish on the city they spend so much of their time helping to revive.

The recently passed brownfields tax credits, awaiting Gov. Rick Snyder’s signature, will propel downtown, into a new phase of growth, they predict, making it practical to move from renovation to new builds. Gilbert has committed to erecting the tallest structure in Detroit on the site of the old Hudson’s Department Store.

“We are running out of buildings to rehab,” says Cullen. “We need more buildings, and this legislation could make them happen.”

Cullen, who is also CEO of the newly opened QLine, says the Woodward Ave. street car is already helping to fill in the gaps in the downtown footprint.

But, again, Detroit is still in the early stages of its recovery, and any number of things could knock it off track.

The team is particularly fretful about a downturn in the auto industry, and the potential for that to throw Michigan into a economic dip. They also say hard times in the mortgage industry – Quicken Loans is the cornerstone of the Rock Holdings family – might hamper their own ability to invest at the pace they have been.

But like nearly everyone else on the island this week, they believe the key to Detroit’s long-term prospects is fixing its schools.

“Get education right, and there is no limit to where Detroit could go,” says Josh McManus, chief operating officer of Quicken Loans. “We don’t have the answer to that.”

The executives say that talent development and attraction could slow growth, if companies can’t find the workers they need.

Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Rock Holdings, the umbrella group for Gilbert’s empire, says Quicken has an aggressive training program to groom its own workforce.

Asked if there is a magic bullet to accelerate the revival, bringing down auto insurance rates was the one fix the team said would do the most good.

“That would really help bring back the neighborhoods,” McManus says.

Gilbert, while heavily involved in blight removal efforts throughout the city, is mostly focused on downtown, where it owns 70 some properties and still considers itself a buyer, Emerson says.

And the team remains hopeful of reaching a deal with Wayne County to move the unfinished Gratiot Ave. jail and other criminal justice facilities out of downtown and replace them with a new soccer stadium.

“Everyone will have to dig a little deeper,” Cullen says. “But I believe we’ll get there.”

But back to the original question about Detroit’s future growth: The executives say it would be hard to double what the city has already posted in a similar seven year time frame,. But hitting half as much is doable.

And they don’t expect they’ll have to carry as much of the load.

“Detroit is drawing a lot of attention, and a lot of investors,” Emerson says. “A lot of people who left are coming back and bringing their investment dollars with them.”

They are pleased with what they’ve helped accomplish so far.

“No one could have predicted this,” Cullen says.

