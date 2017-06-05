Duggan said he expects the mayoral campaign might devolve into an us-vs.-them fight, which is bad for Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit New)

Nothing would be worse for Detroit in the summer in which it is reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the 1967 riot than a mayoral campaign that exploits racial divides.

But that’s what Mayor Mike Duggan expects as he faces re-election.

“I’d like to keep this focused on policy debates,” Duggan said during an interview at last week’s Detroit Regional Chamber’s policy conference on Mackinac Island. “But I suspect it will devolve into us-versus-them.”

Duggan defied political wisdom four years ago when he became Detroit’s first white mayor in 40 years. Having crossed that hurdle, his hope was to keep the focus away from the race of the candidates and on what they have to offer the city’s residents.

There are legitimate debates to be had about whether Duggan has delivered what he’s promised to those living in the city’s neighborhoods. And the mayor’s opponents certainly ought to raise those questions.

Duggan went a long way toward heading off a race baiting campaign with an inspired speech on Mackinac that walked the audience of business leaders through Detroit’s racial history, and how it has influenced today’s reality.

The mayor may expect the worst. But city voters shouldn’t accept it.

If they reject racially divisive politics and hold those who employ them accountable, there’s a chance they’ll go away.

This is a year in which we should examine honestly what caused the city to break apart in the summer of ’67, and whether we’ve learned and grown enough to keep it from happening again, not to pour fuel on smoldering resentment.

