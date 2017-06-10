Calley (Photo: John L. Russell / AP)

Sometimes doing nothing is a whole lot better than doing the wrong thing.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley couldn’t be more wrong with his ballot initiative to make the state Legislature part-time.

Calley was looking for something to elevate him in the fledgling gubernatorial race, should he get in. But instead he risks screwing up an opportunity to bring true governing reform to Michigan.

Calley’s announcement of his petition drive was an epic flop, coming as it did during the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference after a month-long build up to what was expected to be his bid for governor.

That never came. Instead, Calley, with cameras rolling, made the much less newsworthy call for a part-time Legislature, a move that would put Michigan in line with 40 other states.

Cutting the hours and pay of lawmakers is a fine idea. They spend too much time on ideologically driven legislation and aren’t in the Capitol all that much anyway. The state would get by just fine if they met for only two or three months a year. It would focus them on essential business and stop them from trying to legislate away their pet peeves.

But without easing Michigan’s strict term limits, passage of Calley’s part-time proposal would make a dysfunctional Legislature even more inept.

The true problem in Lansing is that the Capitol is stocked with amateurs who not only lack political experience but don’t know much about the world. With each new session, the legislative chambers look more like college dorms.

Letting those greenhorns gain even less on-the-job experience will be a disaster for Michigan.

I have called often in the past for a part-time Legislature. But I’ve always conditioned that change on extending term limits. The best option is to stretch out term limits to 14 or 16 years, and let a lawmaker spend all the years in one chamber, if they choose.

Michigan would get seasoned lawmakers who would spend much more of their time in the real world.

Some conservatives still cling to the idea that term limits are a good government measure. But they hardly meet the test of a conservative value.

Instead, term limits are a classic nanny state measure designed to protect voters from themselves by restricting their choices. I don’t want the state telling me I can’t vote for a politician who I believe is doing a good job.

And voters are perfectly able to term limit their elected official at the ballot box, as they’ve demonstrated in a decade of congressional elections.

By not including term limit reform, Calley’s proposal mucks things up for efforts to mount a ballot campaign that would accomplish both goals.

We’ll only get get one shot at this. If voters pass a straight part-time Legislature measure — and I suspect they will — they’re not going to come back and deal with term limits separately. The two must be tie-barred.

Calley would have seen that, had he bothered to talk through his proposal with groups across the state that are concerned with fixing Lansing.

Chances of bringing positive change to the Legislature are slimmer now thanks to the lieutenant governor’s bungled political stunt.

