Myrtle Williamson gets a goodbye hug from Sandra Gann, who was among a group of volunteer helpers from Houston that helped clear her flood-damaged home in Port Arthur, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (Kim Brent/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP) (Photo: Kim Brent / AP)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

■With Mother Nature’s unwelcome onslaught in the form of Harvey, Irma, Josè and Katia, I can’t help but be reminded of one of my favorite Mother Teresa quotes: “The good Lord never gives me more than I can handle, I just wish he didn’t have so much confidence in me!”

As I write this (this past Thursday), Harvey was already called the single costliest natural disaster in our history, followed closely by Irma, the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic.

■It’s heartwarming watching so many people come together to help people they don’t know, and never will.

All they know for sure is there are fellow Americans in need, and thousands are answering the call for help. Actually, many Michiganians stepped up to help even before the call went out!

There sat Detroiter Sherrie Handrinos, trapped in her apartment, high above the flooding in Houston, deciding to reach out to her neighbors back home in the D to try to stuff a semi with basic necessities for the victims of Harvey’s well documented wrath. Several trucks later, and with the help of many; like philanthropist Dante Dasaro, Air Time owner and operator John Zebari, Boost 1 Marketing, colleague Vicki Foley, Greater Grace Temple’s Bishop Charles H. Ellis, III, my family of WJR listeners, donating goods and even trucks, and then along comes Roger Penske, listening to my show and hearing about the need, and immediately donating two more semi trucks!

■Tune into my radio show Tuesday and Wednesday morning as we broadcast from the Frankfurt Auto Show, with a special appearance by Gov. Rick Snyder, live on location with us, as he wraps up another successful international trade mission.

Paul W. Smith is host of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vOTNeY