“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’ ”

If you are reading this it means David Meade was wrong. It also means I have to get those bills paid that I was kind of holding off on, just in case he turned out to be right.

Meade is a “Christian Numerologist” who believed this past Saturday was, according to the Bible’s Book of Revelation, the big one, doomsday, the apocalypse, the rapture, or simply, the end of the world.

More people than you might imagine (over three million I’m told) were interested enough to watch a four-minute You Tube video called “September 23, 2017: You Need to See This” (Their words, not mine).

I have to admit, and you may have noticed as well, with all of the horrific natural disasters, including earthquakes, wild fires, Hurricanes, floods and more of Mother Nature’s heartless fury, normal, clear thinking people have referred to the Biblical take on all of this.

Let me remind you, we’ve “been there before” and lived to tell about it. In 1999 we had five Category 4 hurricanes and 17 major earthquakes (major defined as a having a magnitude of 7.0 or more), including one in Taiwan that killed thousands of people, caused billions of dollars in damages and left 100,000 people homeless.

We will get through all of this with so many reaching out to those who are going to need help for years to come. A reminder that mankind is at its best when things are at their worst.

In the days ahead, we will deal with a paper just published in the journal “Science Advances” by an MIT geophysicist where he shows our next Mass Extinction (there apparently have been five since the earth was born) will happen by 2100.

In other words, keep paying your bills.

Paul W. Smith is host of “The Paul W. Smith Show” on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wePE48