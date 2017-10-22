For Detroit’s obvious momentum to continue, we must support and provide a quality education for our next generation of leaders, Smith writes. (Photo: Rachel Woolf / Special to The Detroit News)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Amazon or not, there is a lot going on around here to be thankful for and a lot to be hopeful for. At the moment, I’m not going to list (again) all of the blessings we have to be thankful for. Most all of them are very (physically) obvious and have been celebrated, as well they should be. Right now I want to mention what I am hopeful for. In fact, all that we have to be thankful for with the incredible turnaround of Detroit will be meaningless if what I hope for doesn’t come to fruition.

We need to “fix” education now. I’m not just repeating what we have all said ad nauseum. The statistics in Detroit are, in fact, nauseating.

Consider: Only 5 percent of fourth graders read on grade level. Under 4 percent of fourth graders perform math on grade level. Just 13 percent of high school graduates are adequately prepared for college.

The stats come to me by way of the group of people who make up Detroit Children’s Fund, specifically from its chairman, KC Crain. If you go online to learn more about them, you will be reminded that the city is rising, but education barriers for youth are significant. For Detroit’s obvious momentum to continue, we must support and provide a quality education for our next generation of leaders. Detroit Children’s Fund is a platform for bold investment strategies that will transform education in Detroit. Please go to detroitchildrensfund.org to learn more and to help.

■If all has gone as planned, and thanks to Aisin World Corp., we are getting ready to broadcast from Japan for the 45th Tokyo Motor Show and maybe live coverage of Typhoon Lan!

