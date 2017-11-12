Buy Photo There’s still a lot of autumn to enjoy before the holidays, Smith writes. (Photo: Virginia Lozano / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Proving there is a study for everything, a psychologist in Great Britain claims Christmas music played to loud, too often, and most importantly, too early (like now, before Thanksgiving) is actually bad for your mental health! Clinical psychologist Linda Blair (not that Linda Blair) says the “too early” holiday tunes force us to remember all the things that we have to do before Christmas gets here. Anxiety soon to follow, since you are (like most of us) not exactly where you want to be (yet) getting ready for the season.

■Not too early to help others.

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit has kicked off the 2017 Red Kettle fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $7.85 million to help provide a wide range of initiatives and critical social services to those in need throughout the year in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Hope you can help as you “hear” the Red Kettles!

■Cider Mill Season.

Warm doughnuts and cold apple cider.

Though the top produced apple, according to the U.S. Apple Association, is the Gala, with roots back to New Zealand and the 1930s; my current favorite is the All-American Honey Crisp. (You too?) With 28 million bushels of apples produced, Michigan is the 3rd largest apple producer in the country !

■Since I’m the apple of her eye, I want to pass along Sweet Marie’s reminder that the Monroe Community Players are presenting “It’s A Wonderful Life, The Radio Play” by Philip Grecian, adapted from the classic Frank Capra film, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Monroe High School Auditorium.

Happy birthday this Tuesday to the love of my life, my wife Kim. I don’t know what I would do without her.

Paul W. Smith hosts The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) weekdays from 5:30-9 a.m.

