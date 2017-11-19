Buy Photo Paul W. Smith (Photo: Elizabeth Conley / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

At first I thought it was just my imagination. (I’ve been told I’m overly sensitive. I don’t let that bother me, most of the time.)

I digress.

Actually, I’m now absolutely sure of it. More than I’ve ever noticed before, so many people all around us are ANGRY! They seem “mad as hell” and they aren’t going to take it anymore. Take WHAT? Everybody can’t be angry about the same thing.

Just angry. You can see it everywhere. On the road, though not new, road rage is, well, the rage.

Online, forget about it. Just go on social media and say, “What a beautiful sunny day it is!”

And brace yourself. Someone will point out how wrong you are, and what an idiot you are, and worse. Much worse. Then someone will agree and someone will disagree, and someone will stand up for you and then the real fighting begins.

It makes mud wrestling look like a good, clean fight.

The good news is, that after five or six comments, you are completely forgotten about and it’s as if you never posted your “Sunny day” comment.

■On a happier note, for the fourth year in a row, NewsTalk 760 WJR Radio and The Celani Family Foundation will be supporting Forgotten Harvest, The Capuchin Soup Kitchen and Gleaners Community Food Bank. These three essential institutions provide food for the hungry throughout the Detroit area, throughout the year.

Your contribution today will go twice as far, as Tom and Vicki Celani and the Celani Family Foundation are matching all donations, dollar for dollar up to $150,000.

We will broadcasting from Lear Corporation, giving you a front row seat for all the action.

Paul W. Smith is host of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

