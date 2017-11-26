Pick up a special “Goodfellow Edition” of The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press, available around town today, Smith writes. (Photo: Renee Landyut)

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

I really appreciate you reading this newspaper. Whether you pick it up off your front porch, on your way in with your coffee, or at your office or on the internet. My thanks goes well beyond this once-a-week get-together known as “my column.” I’m a big believer in newspapers, even in ones I can’t see eye to eye with politically.

Newspapers should remain a part of the fabric of our lives, forever! (I said “should.”)

There is another newspaper that has been around for 104 years that only comes out one day a year.

Today is that day. I do hope you will pick up a special Goodfellow edition of The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press, available around town today.

An army of Goodfellows, Detroit police officers and Detroit firefighters will be peddling papers for any donation you can come up with with all the money going toward the Detroit Goodfellows 2017 goal of $1.1 million to provide holiday gift packages to 34,000 needy Detroit area children ages 4-13.

The Detroit Goodfellows’ motto since 1914 is “No kiddie without a Christmas,” and though that may sound old-fashioned, the sentiment is very real to this day. Lots of kids wouldn’t have a Christmas gift at all without these gift packages filled with books, warm clothes, dental health kits, toys and stuffed animals.

Tax deductible donations may be sent to: The Old Newsboys’ Goodfellow Fund of Detroit, P.O. Box 44444, Detroit, MI 48244.

■And speaking of good fellows (what a transition!), congratulations to The Suburban Collection chairman and CEO David Fischer, just nominated by President Trump to be U.S. ambassador to Morocco.

Paul W. Smith is host of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM (760) from 5:30-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2k1BkLp