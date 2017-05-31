Buy Photo Lt. Governor Brian Calley and Attorney General Bill Schuette, both gubernatorial contenders, are advocating for a part-time Legislature. But term limits must be lifted as well. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

With both major 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidates endorsing a part-time Legislature, prospects for the reform are now much stronger. That’s good. Michigan’s lawmaking branch of government is broken.

During the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference on Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley called for a ballot measure to switch legislative positions from full-time to part-time.

Last week, Attorney General Bill Schuette did the same in an opinion piece for The Detroit News. The GOP-controlled Legislature should take up the baton and move the issue onto the 2020 ballot.

Michigan is just one of 10 states with a full-time Legislature. States such as Texas and North Carolina get along just fine with lawmakers who meet for just a few months a year or, for some, every other year.

If Michigan was to join them, it would focus lawmakers on their essential work and hopefully end their affinity for pet peeve legislation.

But adopting a part-time Legislature while keeping today’s strict term limits won’t work, and likely would worsen the ineptitude in Lansing. The current six-year cap for House members and eight years for senators has left Michigan with an inexperienced and ideologically driven Legislature.

Lawmakers are not around long enough to establish expertise on key subject matters or build relationships that would lead to smoother governing. Nor do they ever gain much independence, a necessary ingredient for courageous decision-making.

Instead, they are constantly looking ahead to their next elected office, and are wholly in the clutches of their party bases.

A part-time Legislature that operates under such tight term limits would be even more unstable and have a greater dependence on staff and lobbyists.

Schuette, asked if he’d tie term limit relief to his part-time legislature proposal, said he would consider it. Calley said it’s a separate issue, but he’s open to discussion.

But the two issues aren’t separate, they’re integral. Both prospective candidates should advocate for a ballot resolution that makes the legislature part time and modifies term limits.

It isn’t essential to scrap term limits altogether.

Proposals have been floated to extend them to 12 or 16 years, and allow lawmakers to serve those years in either chamber, or a combination. That would allow lawmakers to stay around long enough to season, but not so long that they become moldy.

It is shocking that a lawmaker with only two years of experience can become speaker of the House, with the responsibility for setting policy priorities for a state with a $55 billion budget. Private business would never operate that way.

Calley and Schuette are on the right track.

Michigan lawmakers are among the highest paid in the country. And in reality, given their short work week and frequent recesses, already work a part-time schedule. Citizens are getting a poor return on their investment.

But any part-time Legislature proposal should go nowhere until it is attached to term limit relief.

