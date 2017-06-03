Buy Photo There’s less attention on the city’s woes, but that doesn’t mean they no longer exist. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Flint water crisis took center stage last year at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference. This year, Flint wasn’t mentioned much at all--at least in a formal way. While that signals progress in the recovery, the troubles are far from over.

Hillary Clinton is no longer drawing attention to the city’s woes, although there are a few documentaries on the crisis coming out this year. But that doesn’t mean the issues no longer exist.

Even as the immediate dangers from lead in the water have abated, several key questions remain: Who is leading the recovery effort to conclusion and at what point will an official be able to stand up and declare the crisis officially over?

Observers who are familiar with the crisis and aftermath are concerned that there isn’t a clear end goal. Strong leadership is essential to oversee the various parts of the recovery, which includes oversight of millions in federal and state aid, ongoing infrastructure repairs and making sure families have continued access to clean water and health care.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver was at the Mackinac Policy Conference last week, and she seems hopeful the city is moving in the right direction. Filters are still recommended, but lead levels have dropped in most places to safe levels. The city’s lead service lines are now getting replaced, but it’s going to take three years to complete the process. Those pipes were the source of toxins that leached into the water when Flint River water was not treated properly.

“It’s not over yet,” Weaver says.

Weaver made the right call earlier this year in recommending the city stay with its current water source -- the Great Lakes Water Authority, instead of switching to the new Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline. Stability and safety are the most important factors right now, although the long-term costs of backing out on that deal aren’t fully known.

Both Weaver and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, are directing attention to growing the city’s economy, which they see as an essential part in Flint’s long-term health.

Weaver says there is an effort to include Flint residents in the recovery process, and they are being trained for many of the jobs related to the infrastructure overall. She says the focus is on skilled trades training and apprenticeship programs.

“We have been addressing the water quality issue,” she says. “But we want to be the comeback city out the crisis.”

Weaver also says she’s committed to “keeping the story going,” not just for Flint, but for the many other cities around the country that also face similar problems with lead in the water.

“We want to provide a model,” she says.

That’s a worthy goal, but it remains to be seen whether Flint’s recovery will be worthy of replication.

Flint doesn’t have a great track record, with a legacy of corruption at City Hall. And this spring, there’s been controversy over how contracts have been awarded, in addition to some red flags coming out of Weaver’s administration.

We’ve called before for strong oversight of the recovery process. Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich of Flint should revisit his idea of a Flint Authority to oversee the efforts.

Flint’s residents were betrayed by government at several levels, and they shouldn’t be let down again.

