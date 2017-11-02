We urge a No vote on both the marijuana proposals on Tuesday’s Detroit ballot. (Photo: Josh Edelson / Getty Images)

The legal marijuana landscape remains too uncertain for Detroit residents to lock themselves into policies today that may be outdated next year. That’s why we are recommending voters reject two measures on Tuesday’s ballot that would strip the city of much of its regulatory authority over sales of medical pot.

The initiatives, brought to the ballot by Citizens for Sensible Cannabis, would revoke ordinances that strictly dictate areas where medical marijuana dispensaries are not welcome, including near existing schools, liquor stores and churches.

We agree the city’s siting ordinance is too restrictive and designed to limit the number of outlets in the city rather than to protect children and church-goers.

But at the same time, a city should have some oversight over where businesses locate and how they operate.

The second ordinance would open the city’s industrial districts to marijuana growers and distributers.

No one can be certain where state law on marijuana is going. Measures to legalize recreational use of pot are expected to be on the ballot next year. And federal policy is unpredictable, given Attorney General Jeff Session’s aversion to the use of pot for any reason.

Detroit should wait the issue to settle before adopting policies at the ballot box that will have to be undone by the same process.

