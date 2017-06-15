This story is provided and presented by our sponsor.

From Nobel Prize winners and astronauts to noted actors and athletes, U-M alumni have made an impact on the world. They come from different countries and different cultures; they studied different subjects and entered different professions. But all have one thing in common: The University of Michigan.

In celebration of the University’s bicentennial, we highlight some of them in our photo gallery below, showcasing the breadth of alumni accomplishments. This is not a ranking, but rather a confirmation that the University’s 19 schools and colleges truly have produced the Leaders and Best.

Once you've viewed the gallery, you'll want to learn more. At our Bicentennial webpage, on a special timeline, you’ll read about three U.S. Supreme Court justices. Two of the first Chinese women to be trained in Western medicine. The co-founder of Boeing. The man who integrated Major League Baseball by signing Jackie Robinson. The advertising executive who created Tony the Tiger and Charlie the Tuna. The “father of the digital age.” The first woman to compete in the Indy 500. The only librarian to have her own action figure. The Material Girl.

They have carried on the tradition of the first 11 alumni, those who left the University and went out into the world, making it a better place. With each accomplishment, across a span of two centuries, these alumni have strengthened the fabric of the U-M community.

Michigan Is the Common Thread
Clarence Darrow 1877-78: Darrow quit his job as a Chicago railway attorney to defend union leaders arrested in relation to a railway strike, launching his career as a labor and criminal lawyer. His notable cases include defending a teacher who violated state law by teaching evolution (the “Scopes Monkey Trial”) and arguing against the death penalty (for clients Leopold and Loeb).  Photo courtesy of Library of Congress
José Celso Barbosa, 1880, HMA 1903: The first Puerto Rican student to enroll at U-M, Barbosa learned more than the medicine that made him an influential physician. He saw a democratic political system that inspired him to found the Republican Party of Puerto Rico in 1899; he is known as the father of the statehood movement for Puerto Rico.  Photo courtesy of Bentley Historical Library
Bertha Van Hoosen, 1884, MD 1888, HMA 1912: A woman doctor! Medical societies didn’t want her. Her parents wouldn’t finance her studies. Hospitals blackballed her. Yet Van Hoosen, among the first women to graduate from U-M’s Medical School, developed new methods of prenatal care and served as the first president of the American Medical Women’s Association.  Photo courtesy of Bentley Historical Library
Gerald R. Ford, ’35, HLLD ’74: Ford attended U-M on a football scholarship, playing center on the undefeated 1932 and 1933 teams. Turning down offers from the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers to study law at Yale, the 38th president launched his political career as representative of Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District. He remained undefeated in Congress, too, winning re-election 12 times until Nixon tapped him to become U.S. vice president. During his presidency, from 1974 to 1977, Ford reached an arms control agreement with Leonid Brezhnev and signed the Helsinki Accords, which aimed to reduce tensions with the Soviet Union.  Photo courtesy of Bentley Historical Library
Arthur Miller, ’38, HLHD ’56: Miller’s plays are American classics. An intellectual concerned about social issues, he generated discussion and debate with “All My Sons,” “Death of a Salesman,” and “The Crucible,” among others. His work was recognized with multiple awards, including Tonys, Emmys, and the Pulitzer. He also wrote novels and essays. Committed to social responsibility in his personal life, too, he was convicted of contempt for refusing to cooperate with the House Un-American Activities Committee.  Photo courtesy of Bentley Historical Library
Ann B. Davis, ’48: Alice kept house for “The Brady Bunch.” Charmaine was the receptionist on “The Bob Cummings Show.” Davis, who created these two iconic characters, also acted in major regional theaters and played night clubs before appearing in movies, on Broadway, and on TV. She won two Emmys for her role as Charmaine.  Photo courtesy of Bentley Historical Library
James Earl Jones, ’55, HLHD ’71: He played Othello many times, but Jones may be better known as the voice of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” films. He is also known for his performances in the films “The Great White Hope,” “The Hunt for Red October,” and “Field of Dreams.” A star of Broadway and TV, also, his award collection includes Tonys, Emmys, the 2008 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and a 2011 honorary Academy Award for “consistent excellence and uncommon versatility.”  Photo courtesy of Bentley Historical Library
Janet Guthrie, ’60: Guthrie is in the Women’s Sports Hall of Fame—and her helmet and driver’s suit are in the Smithsonian. Originally an aerospace engineer, she turned to sports car racing, becoming the first woman to compete in a NASCAR Winston Cup superspeedway stock race, in the Indianapolis 500, and at the Daytona 500.  Photo courtesy of janetguthrie.com
Gilda Radner, 1964-70: Radner was an original. A writer and performer in the original cast of “Saturday Night Live,” the Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedienne created unforgettable characters, including misinformed news commentator Roseanne Roseannadanna. Later projects included a Broadway run in “Gilda Live” and the film based on it.  Photo courtesy of Gilda’s Club
Jessye Norman, MMUS ’68, HSCD ’87: You may have heard Norman in New York or Los Angeles, in Berlin or Paris. The Grammy-winning opera singer has performed everywhere. A recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 1997, she was inducted into the American Classical Music Hall of Fame in 2002 and was awarded the 2009 National Medal of Arts.  Photo courtesy of University Musical Society
APOLLO 15 Astronauts David Scott, 1949-50, HDAS ’71; James Irwin, MSE ’57, HSCD ’71; Alfred Worden, MSE ’63, HDAS ’71: Michigan has produced several notable astronauts, three of whom participated in Apollo 15—the all-UM mission in 1971. Irwin and Scott, the seventh and eighth Americans to walk on the moon, each logged over 18 hours of excursions on the moon’s surface and together collected about 175 pounds of lunar materials. Irwin, pilot of the lunar module, and Scott, spacecraft commander, left behind a certificate establishing the U-M Club of the Moon, which the Alumni Association recognizes to this day. Meanwhile, Worden piloted the command module, spending three days alone and appearing in the “Guinness Book of World Records” as the “most isolated human being.” He left the ship for 38 minutes to retrieve film cassettes and mapping cameras.  Photo courtesy of Bentley Historical Library
Larry Page, ’95, HDENG ’09: Want more info about any of Michigan’s Leaders and Best? Thanks to Larry Page, you can Google it. Google’s co-founder and first CEO, Page is currently the CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet. He made Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2004 and 2005.  Photo courtesy of Bentley Historical Library
Mona Hanna-Attisha, ’98, MPH ’08: After Flint, Mich., switched its water source, Hanna-Attisha spearheaded a study that showed lead levels in young children nearly doubled. This prompted President Obama to declare a federal emergency in 2016 and Time magazine to name the Michigan State pediatrics professor/physician one of its 100 most influential people in the world.  Photo courtesy Getty Images
Tom Brady, ’99: Success started early for Brady, who led U-M to an Orange Bowl victory in 2000. Drafted that year by the New England Patriots, he led his team in seven Super Bowls, achieving five Bowl wins and four MVP awards—the only quarterback in the NFL to do so.  Photo courtesy of Bentley Historical Library
    View complete Bicentennial Timeline here.

