Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Family of Companies celebrate local entrepreneurship and invite artists, makers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses to be part of Downtown Detroit Markets this winter. (Photo: Bedrock)

Downtown Detroit Markets Celebrate Entrepreneurship and Create Opportunity for Small Businesses

Calling all local artists, makers and entrepreneurs! Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Family Companies are inviting small businesses from around the city to be part of the Downtown Detroit Markets this winter.

The Downtown Detroit Markets will be located at three locations; 1001 Woodward, Capitol Park and Cadillac Square. They will open on Friday, November 17, 2017 (the night of the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony) and stay open for the winter season through Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Interested in applying? Applications are open now through Monday, October 23, 2017 at www.bedrockdetroit.com/downtown-detroit-markets.

“Detroit is like no other city; our downtown is a strong mix of national retailers and local businesses. Downtown Detroit Markets give local artists, makers and small businesses an unmatched opportunity to expose their brand to millions of shoppers in a dynamic retail environment,” said James Chapman, Director of Entrepreneurship, Quicken Loans Family of Companies. “The entrepreneurial scene in Detroit is at an exciting inflection point. One of our top priorities is to create a positive, motivational and energy-filled environment that fosters the creation and growth of numerous entrepreneurial startups and small businesses that will thrive and play a major part in the growth of Detroit.”

The Downtown Detroit Markets are part of Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Family of Companies’ commitment to bring entrepreneurial ideas to action, strengthen small businesses, support community creativity and continue to establish downtown Detroit as a shopping destination.

“We see these markets as a way to tap into the amazing talent around the city and deliver a one-of-a-kind experience throughout Detroit,” said Francesca George, Director of Tenant Relations, Bedrock. “We are looking to assemble a strong mix of retailers, food and beverage vendors for the Downtown Detroit Markets. We will have a little bit of everything, from street activations to live entertainment and family attractions. This will be more than shopping. It will be an experience where there will be a reason for everyone to come downtown.”

Market Vendor Application and Selection Timeline for Winter

Submission Process: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 – Monday, October 23, 2017 Apply here: www.bedrockdetroit.com/downtown-detroit-markets. Deadline is Monday, October 23, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Vendor Announcement: Thursday, October 26, 2017 The 30 businesses will be announced via Bedrock social media channels.

Downtown Detroit Markets Open For Winter: Friday, November 17, 2017 - Sunday, January 7, 2018 The Downtown Detroit Markets will be open during the following days/times. Monday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday from 12:00– 5:00 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day



For full details, including eligibility requirements, answers to frequently asked questions, and how to apply, visit: www.bedrockdetroit.com/downtown-detroit-markets.

