No matter who you're shopping for, you'll find something special downtown this season. (Photo: Bedrock Detroit)

This year experience Winter In Detroit like never before!

Shop four unique pop-up markets, as well as all your classic Woodward Avenue favorites. Explore downtown’s various parks and public spaces, experience festive entertainment and family-friendly activities, sip and savor local cuisine, warm up in life-size igloos and cozy holiday-themed lodges, and capture countless photo opportunities.

From picking out your perfect holiday décor in Capitol Park and roasting marshmallows in Spirit Plaza, to picking out a gift for that special someone at 1001 Woodward and enjoying a beverage at the Cadillac Square Biergarten, there is truly something for everyone this Winter In Detroit.

Campus Martius Park

It all begins in Campus Martius Park with the annual Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony! Start your Winter In Detroit journey in Detroit's gathering pace. Marvel at the 61-foot-tall Norwegian Spruce, lace up your skates and hit the rink, grab a drink at the new rink-side bar or wine and dine at Parc.

Downtown is a foodie's paradise this winter with tons of new restaurants, a seasonal biergarten, a rotating lineup of exciting food trucks, specialty food markets, and familiar Detroit favorites. (Photo: Bedrock Detroit)

Cadillac Square

When you’ve had your fill of skating, look no further than the warm and inviting Cadillac Square Lodge! Get cozy on a soft leather sofa beneath twinkling lights of rustic chandeliers, enjoy a local craft beer and a bite to eat from the Biergarten, and browse more than a dozen artisans and vendors in dozens of individual glass market stalls.

Skillman Library and One Campus Martius

Bring the family to the Skillman Library for make-and-take crafts, movie nights, a "children's only" shop on Saturdays and more. Inside the One Campus Martius building lobby, meet the jolly old elf himself and snap photos in Santa's workshop.

Browse the mix of brand new stores and long-time favorites dotting Woodward Avenue, or explore the four uniquely-styled pop-up markets. (Photo: Bedrock Detroit)

Woodward Avenue

After you’ve filled Santa in on your wish list, make your way up Woodward Avenue. From Spirit Plaza to Grand Circus Park, you'll find a variety of exciting activations to delight all of your senses. Check out the shimmering lights, grab a snack from a pop-up vendor, take in the beautiful holiday foliage, and shop till you drop.

Capitol Park

Enjoy the warm surroundings of this inviting neighborhood park in the heart of the city. A local Michigan tree farmer brings a daily mix of fresh trees, wreaths, garland, berries, and more to the Tree Farm. Here you'll also find a unique blend of retailers, including the newly opened Eatori market – which will also be serving up hot soup and sandwiches at their outdoor food truck.

1001 Woodward Avenue

1001 Woodward has you covered for all your shopping needs. Browse the curated selection of retail, pick out a handmade card and visit the gift-wrapping station. If shopping isn’t your thing, relax with a coffee and pastry or learn something new in a hands-on workshop.

The Esplanade

Walk under the shimmering lights and natural willow arches as you make your way from Campus Martius Park to Spirit Plaza.

Spirit Plaza

Spirit Plaza will immediately transport you into a winter wonderland filled with fun for the entire family! Warm up in the igloo-style domes and end your jam-packed winter day with a hot beverage and a roasted handmade marshmallows.

For more information on things to do downtown this winter, visit www.winterindetroit.com or follow @WinterInDetroit on social media.

