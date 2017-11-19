The Downtown Detroit Markets are now open in downtown Detroit! With four locations across the city, Spirit Plaza, Capitol Park, Cadillac Square and 1001 Woodward Avenue, the city is ready to welcome more shoppers than ever before.
Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Family of Companies have curated a strong mix of food and beverage vendors, clothing and accessory retailers, décor and houseware purveyors, and gift shops, so no matter who you're shopping for, you'll find something special downtown.
“Our goal is to make Detroit a one-of-a-kind retail destination during the holiday season," said Francesca George, Director of Tenant Relations, Bedrock. “We’re especially excited about the Downtown Detroit Markets because they serve two purposes. They are providing great shopping options for Detroit’s community and they are providing small businesses an opportunity to sell their goods, test the market downtown, and hopefully eventually break into a brick-and-mortar type of location.”
This exciting initiative is part of Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Family of Companies’ commitment to bring entrepreneurial ideas to action, strengthen small businesses, support community creativity and continue to establish downtown Detroit as a shopping destination.
“Presence at the market will increase my brand's exposure, tap into the new, vibrant energy of downtown and give me the opportunity to connect person-to-person with my customers," said Tee Capel, owner of the online fashion business Fly Behavior and a vendor in the 1001 Woodward Market.
Whether you're browsing the mix of brand-new stores and long-time favorites dotting Woodward Avenue, or choose to explore the four uniquely styled pop-up markets, you're sure to find just the right item to put a smile on someone's face this Winter In Detroit.
Check out the full Downtown Detroit Markets lineup below.
1001 Woodward Avenue
- Ash & Erie // everyday clothes specifically designed for shorter guys
- Solari & Co. // custom fine jewelry and watches
- Rebel Nell // graffiti jewelry created from chipped paint found in Detroit
- Fly Behavior // not-so-common fashion for the everyday influential gal
- Mature // Detroit-based menswear retailer featuring contemporary casual, modern dress wear, and accessories.
- Article One // glasses and sunglasses handmade in Italy, designed in Flint
- Ferne Boutique // quality women's clothing and accessories
- Dcreated Boutique // one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories for babies and toddlers
- The Lip Bar // natural lipstick and gloss
- Re-Up Designs Co. // greeting cards and gift wrap created from repurposed paper trash
- Chocolates by Renee' // gourmet chocolate and truffles
- The Farmer's Hand // all-local, Detroit-based grocery and cafe
- Madcap Coffee Company // coffee and accessories
Capitol Park
- The Detroit Shoppe // Detroit-themed gifts and accessories
- Greystone Gardens // Christmas trees, wreaths, flower arrangements and garland
- Flamingo Vintage // vintage men's and women's clothing and accessories
- Black Vinyl // stylish coats and winter outerwear made in Detroit
- Eatori // hot soups, grilled cheese and beverages
Cadillac Square
- Detroit Vintage Collective // Hamtramck studio based textile dealer
- Ashley Gold // fashionable jewelry
- Detroit Hustles Harder // apparel company specializing in “Detroit Hustles Harder” gear
- Open Me When // unique premium gift boxes
- David Vintage // haute couture streetwear
- End Grain Wood Working Co. // handmade wooden frames
- Somerset Children’s Collection // children’s clothes and accessories
- Somerset Home Collection // a curated collection of home goods and accessories
- Detroit City Nut Company // premium nuts, dried fruit and snacks
- The Nosh Pit Detroit // vegan and vegetarian food truck
- Sweet Arrangements // nostalgic candy shop specializing in homemade fudge and popcorn
- Cynt – Sations Popcorn // locally sourced, air popped, vegan and non-GMO popcorn
- The Natural Market // handmade bath, body and home products
- ASHE Supply Co. // small batch coffee and accessories
- The Cadillac Lodge // Bar snacks, desserts and cocktails powered by Central Kitchen + Bar and Cortina Local
- Detroit GT // Detroit-based clothing company
Spirit Plaza
- Good Cakes & Bakes // baked goods made from wholesome and organic ingredients
- Detroit Marshmallow Co. // handmade marshmallows made with all-natural ingredients
- New Order Coffee Roaster // small-batch coffee
The Downtown Detroit Markets are open through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The Downtown Detroit Markets will be open every Tuesday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. The markets will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day
For more information on the markets, visit www.winterindetroit.com. To continue to stay up-to-date on the Downtown Detroit Markets and all of the exciting happenings downtown this winter, follow @WinterInDetroit.com.
