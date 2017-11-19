David Vintage, founder of Joseph David, prepares his Detroit-inspired haute couture line at the Cadillac Square Market. (Photo: Bedrock Detroit)

The Downtown Detroit Markets are now open in downtown Detroit! With four locations across the city, Spirit Plaza, Capitol Park, Cadillac Square and 1001 Woodward Avenue, the city is ready to welcome more shoppers than ever before.



Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Family of Companies have curated a strong mix of food and beverage vendors, clothing and accessory retailers, décor and houseware purveyors, and gift shops, so no matter who you're shopping for, you'll find something special downtown.

“Our goal is to make Detroit a one-of-a-kind retail destination during the holiday season," said Francesca George, Director of Tenant Relations, Bedrock. “We’re especially excited about the Downtown Detroit Markets because they serve two purposes. They are providing great shopping options for Detroit’s community and they are providing small businesses an opportunity to sell their goods, test the market downtown, and hopefully eventually break into a brick-and-mortar type of location.”

This exciting initiative is part of Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Family of Companies’ commitment to bring entrepreneurial ideas to action, strengthen small businesses, support community creativity and continue to establish downtown Detroit as a shopping destination.

“Presence at the market will increase my brand's exposure, tap into the new, vibrant energy of downtown and give me the opportunity to connect person-to-person with my customers," said Tee Capel, owner of the online fashion business Fly Behavior and a vendor in the 1001 Woodward Market.

Whether you're browsing the mix of brand-new stores and long-time favorites dotting Woodward Avenue, or choose to explore the four uniquely styled pop-up markets, you're sure to find just the right item to put a smile on someone's face this Winter In Detroit.

Four uniquely styled pop-up markets are part of Downtown Detroit Markets. (Photo: Bedrock Detroit)

Check out the full Downtown Detroit Markets lineup below.

1001 Woodward Avenue

Capitol Park

The Detroit Shoppe // Detroit-themed gifts and accessories

Greystone Gardens // Christmas trees, wreaths, flower arrangements and garland

Flamingo Vintage // vintage men's and women's clothing and accessories

Black Vinyl // stylish coats and winter outerwear made in Detroit

Eatori // hot soups, grilled cheese and beverages

Cadillac Square

Spirit Plaza

The Downtown Detroit Markets are open through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The Downtown Detroit Markets will be open every Tuesday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. The markets will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day

For more information on the markets, visit www.winterindetroit.com. To continue to stay up-to-date on the Downtown Detroit Markets and all of the exciting happenings downtown this winter, follow @WinterInDetroit.com.

