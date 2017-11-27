: “Fair Mitten,” the latest album from Lansing-based singer-songwriting duo Gifts or Creatures, is a 10-song ode to Michigan history. It’s available on both vinyl and CD, and makes perfect road trip music. (Photo: Michiganology)

Face it: You love to love Michigan. The craft beer scene is exploding. A world-class wine tour is just a few hours’ drive away. Downtown Detroit has a brand-new sports and culture district drawing fans from all over the state. More miles are added to hiking and biking trails in Michigan state parks every year. And you could spend your life exploring Michigan’s 3,288 miles of freshwater coastline – more than any other place in the world – and probably not see it all. Life is good in the Mitten.

And this holiday season, it’s easier than ever to take your Michigan pride to the next level. TheMichiganology Store is packed with Michigan-made, Michigan-centric prints, puzzles, pint glasses and paper goods – and that’s just the P’s. With a unique item from Michiganology, you can tastefully incorporate your home state into your man cave decor, your Friday game night, your cottage’s four-season room or your desk at work.

Of course, this being the giving season, you should probably start thinking of the friends and family on your list who also love Michigan. A gift from Michiganology is a slam-dunk, and with most items priced $25 and under, they make for perfect last-minute ideas that will turn you into the hero of the next white elephant gift exchange party.

As a bonus, all proceeds made from Michiganology products benefit the education programs at the Michigan History Center in Lansing. These programs have been carefully designed to create ambassadors of Michigan pride by inspiring curiosity about Michigan’s history and connecting residents of the Great Lakes State through a common identity.

To make it a little easier for you, we’ve broken it down by category for every person on your list. For example, you can find:

A gift for: The H.O.M.E.S. Builder

H.O.M.E.S. Map Custom Puzzle ($25)

Think you know your hometown like the back of your hand? Put your inner cartographer to the test with the personalized H.O.M.E.S. Map Custom Puzzle. Just enter your home or cottage address, and Michiganology will create a customized 500-piece jigsaw puzzle out of the 7.5-minute quadrangle surrounding it. You can choose among historical, traditional or satellite versions of the image. Either way, whoever helps you solve the puzzle will be able to find your place much easier next time they come.

You can turn any city in Michigan into a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle with this unique gift idea. Each one is custom-made based on the (Photo: Michiganology)

A gift for: The Mackinac Mack Daddy

Mackinac Island, Most Historic Spot in Michigan Print ($25-$45)

Whether you go for the fudge, the Butterfly House or just to hear the clip-clopping of the horses as they trot along Lake Shore Drive, Mackinac Island is probably the most distinctive locale on the Michigan destination checklist. Now you can get a print of this incredible image by legendary Michigan artist Irene Harsha-Young, available in several sizes, from 11 by 14 inches up to a wall-dominating 24 by 30 inches. So hang it in your family room or cottage and relive your island adventure, from tracing your bar crawl last summer to trying to remember exactly where you snapped that photo of the gorgeous sunset.

A gift for: The Craft Beer Guru in Grand Rapids

Old Michigan Beer Label Pint Glass ($10)

You may not be able to drink any actual Old Michigan Beer out of this pint glass – the Grand Rapids brewery is now just a part of our state’s rich beer-making history – but it’s no big deal. You have nearly 250 other craft brewpubs in the state to choose from now. So fill this handcrafted glass with your favorite IPA, porter or pilsner and raise a toast to all the bygone breweries of the past … and to all those still on the way.

This vintage Old Michigan pint glass makes an ideal vessel for enjoying a Michigan craft beer – or maybe just your favorite beverage. (Photo: Michiganology)

A gift for: The Man Cave Dweller in Marquette

Bottle Opener Magnets ($5)

Serving double duty as both eye candy and functional bottle openers, these handy little magnets are a must-have to festoon the fridge of your man cave. Featuring historic brewing logos, landmarks and distinctly Michigan mottos – “Say yah to da U.P., eh?” ­– a handful of these little guys make perfect stocking stuffers.

A gift for: The Java Junkie in Jackson

Proud Robin Mug ($11)

You just can’t talk to some people before they’ve had their morning coffee, but this ceramic mug serves as both a caffeine delivery vessel and a conversation starter. Proud Robin was the fifth annual Michigan Week logo in 1958, and just like you, this happy little guy is pleased as punch to be living in Michigan. Just look at his chest, which has “It's Great to Live in Michigan” emblazoned across it. Now, that’s the way to start the day.

A gift for: The Stamp Collector in Sault Ste. Marie

Four-Pack of Michigan Trout Stamp Letter Press Note Cards ($8.25)

Never again will you have to dash into a drugstore on your way to a party because you forgot a card. Just keep these in your glove compartment and you’re always ready to go. These greeting cards are imprinted with images from the Michigan Trout Stamp program, which began in 1948 as a way to fundraise for the Department of Conservation’s Fisheries Division. They also work as gifts for the philatelist (stamp collector) on your list. No licking required!

These cards will appeal to anglers, stamp collectors or just anyone who you think might enjoy getting a special note from you. (Photo: Michiganology)

A gift for: The Ultimate Spartan

A Pictorial Rendu of Michigan State Print ($24-$45)

This detailed illustration of the Michigan State University campus circa 1955 is a must-have for the diehard Sparty fan on your list. This rendu – an antiquated word that means this was a commissioned piece – was created to commemorate the university’s centennial by MSU alum Carl D. Johnson, a pioneer in the field of landscape architecture. There are a few notable quirks (there’s a cow field right near Grand River Avenue!) and absences (wait, where’s the Breslin Center?), but this wall hanging should stand the test of time.

A gift for: The Music Maven From Grand Haven

“Fair Mitten (New Songs of the Historic Great Lakes Basin)” by Gifts or Creatures ($15 CD, $20 vinyl)

Gifts or Creatures is a Lansing-based singer-songwriter duo whose oeuvre is primarily focused on life in Michigan. With this, their third album, they did a deep dive into our state history to discover hidden stories from the past so they could, in their words, “inspire a new demographic of lovers and protectors of the Great Lakes.” With a track list that includes titles such as “Two Hearts (Two Peninsulas),” “Manitou Passage” and “Grand Rapids Brakeman,” they seem to be on the right path.

So no matter whom you’re buying for this holiday season, Michiganology has you covered. And there are plenty more ideas where these came from – to see the full inventory of Michigan-made, Michigan-themed items, go to Michiganology.com. And on Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, enter the code CYBERSALE to receive free shipping on any purchase of $25 or more.

