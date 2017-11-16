This story is provided and presented by our sponsor.

The Detroit Pistons has committed to a multi-year investment of $330,000 toward the purchase of three new Forgotten Harvest trucks, that help rescue surplus food at more than 800 locations (Photo: Forgotten Harvest)

Heart and trust in your teammate’s commitment to make the daily sacrifices necessary to win are the key ingredients that make for championship teams.

Six days a week, 52 weeks a year Forgotten Harvest demonstrates its heart and commitment to fight hunger in metro Detroit and the organization couldn't do it without the support of other organizations like the Detroit Pistons. Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores, Vice Chairman Arn Tellem and the Detroit Pistons Foundation committed a multi-year investment of $330,000 toward the purchase of three new trucks that help Forgotten Harvest rescue surplus food at more than 800 locations. The Pistons’ commitment ensures that over the lifespan of those trucks, an average of 10 years, Forgotten Harvest will be able to rescue more than 31 million pounds of food.

“Our fleet of 35 trucks represent the lifeblood of our organization,” said Kirk Mayes, Forgotten Harvest CEO. “We have a saying at Forgotten Harvest, ‘If our trucks don’t roll, people don’t eat.’ It’s true! When one of our trucks won’t start in the morning, we know that hundreds of people are stranded in line waiting for their food, often in bad weather conditions. The stress on our clients is intense. It’s the reason our drivers and staff are committed to get the food to its destination every day.”

“We’re proud to partner with Forgotten Harvest to help fight hunger and expand that organization's food distribution capabilities throughout metro Detroit communities,” said Detroit Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. “We’re equally proud to partner with Forgotten Harvest each year during the holiday season to assist people in need.”

Palace Sports & Entertainment Vice Chairman Arn Tellem accepts Forgotten Harvest's highest honor, a “Harvey” award, from Forgotten Harvest Chairman Hannan Lis (left) and CEO Kirk Mayes. (Photo: Forgotten Harvest)

Showing Detroit Heart Daily

The Forgotten Harvest trucks are a rolling symbol of the Detroit Pistons’ commitment to lend an assist in fighting hunger and food waste. Emblazoned with the large Pistons’ logo – on the side of the truck – the newest addition to the Forgotten Harvest fleet will travel an estimated 280,000 miles over its projected 10-year lifespan. “We take great care to be certain that sponsorships of this magnitude are properly recognized so our donors are aware of the impact they are making on the community,” said Mayes.

The Forgotten Harvest partnership with the Detroit Pistons also shines each year at Thanksgiving. For the past seven years, the basketball club has hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for Forgotten Harvest partner agencies throughout metro Detroit. Everyone from the organization becomes a host for those in need – including players, coaches and executives. Since the tradition was established, over 5,000 members of the community facing need have joined in a special holiday meal with the opportunity to meet some of their basketball heroes. “This means so much to those in our congregation that need assistance,” said Dr. Ken Howard of New Breed Church. “For many of our congregants and food recipients, this dinner becomes their Thanksgiving and represents the dream of a lifetime.”

Learn more about Forgotten Harvest and its community partnerships at forgottenharvest.org.

