Not getting enough sleep can impact weight loss. Strive for seven to nine hours of sleep every night. (Photo: Shutterstock)

While it can be difficult to make time in your busy schedule to get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night, it is important to do so. Not only is sleep essential for your body to function, but too little sleep can affect your health, and even increase your risk for obesity. In fact, people who get less sleep at night tend to eat as much as 550 calories more during the day because food cravings and the desire to eat are higher (and more difficult to ignore) when you are tired. Studies show that sleeping habits can influence the success of weight loss intervention and should be taken into consideration when committing to a healthy diet.

To start getting more sleep at night, evaluate these habits that can negatively affect your sleep schedule:

Watching television: Just like other electronics, your TV emits bright light that can impact your melatonin levels. What you watch can impact your sleep as well. If you watch a show that is intense, suspenseful or scary, your body becomes more alert – resulting in trouble sleeping, staying up too late or triggering late night binge eating.



Hearing interruptive noise: When your brain is distracted, it is common to have trouble falling asleep. Noises such as traffic, the TV or someone else's snoring can keep you from falling asleep or wake you up in the middle of the night.



The fix: Try to block out noises. Keeping your window open at night can let in a nice breeze, but it makes sounds outside seem louder, so using a fan may be a better option. The noise of a fan or a white noise machine can help you relax.

Sometimes, other lifestyle factors can also affect your sleep. Consider these diet and exercise tips to help you better regulate your sleep schedule:

Exercise. People who exercise more tend to have more restful sleep. Just like kids, sometimes we as adults also need to get our energy out. Not only will exercise help you get better sleep, but it can help you reach your weight loss goals.

Above all, listen to your body. Everyone is different. Some people just don’t need as much sleep as others. Pay attention when you are feeling overtired, and adjust your lifestyle accordingly. Being healthy will not only help your sleep, but it will help you feel good too.

Patricia Jurek, RD, MBA (Photo: Henry Ford Health System)

Pat Jurek, RD, MBA, is a registered dietitian and manages Henry Ford Macomb Hospital’s Center for Weight Management.

If you have persistent issues with your sleep, talk to your doctor or a sleep specialist. Make an appointment by visiting henryford.com or calling 1-800-HENRYFORD (436-7936).

For more articles on health and wellness, subscribe to the Henry Ford LiveWell blog for weekly emails of the latest posts from Henry Ford experts.

