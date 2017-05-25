An artist's rendering of Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

If anyone needed proof the Red Wings and Pistons are in business together, the teams furnished it Thursday.

The teams are offering season-ticket packages at littlecaesarsarenaticketplans.com. A visit to the website shows Wings and Pistons logos, which when clicked, takes you to each team’s ticket plans.

Tom Wilson, President & CEO of Olympia Entertainment, said: “Full season ticket holders receive exclusive benefits and will get to experience firsthand the buzz and electrifying atmosphere surrounding the opening of Little Caesars Arena and The District Detroit.”

Among the deals being offered for those buying full packages for both teams:

■Guaranteed seating for every Red Wings or Pistons game.

■Savings off box office prices, including increased savings off premium games.

■Merchandise discounts and invitations to exclusive season ticket holder-only events.

■Playoffs priority and access to event presales.

“We are excited about our move to Little Caesars Arena and bringing Detroit Basketball back downtown to the city,” said Brad Lott, Senior Vice President of Consumer Sales for the Pistons.

Wings ticket prices range from $40 to $330 per game.

Pistons ticket prices range from $14 to $300 per game.