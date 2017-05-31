Jupiter, Florida police have released the dashcam video of Tiger Woods' arrest on suspicion he was driving under the influence.
The five-minute clip shows the driver stumbling as he goes through a series of field sobriety tests. He also appears to have difficulty understanding the officer's instructions.
Another officer in the background recounts as the man continues to fail parts of the test.
