Detroit City FC beat FC Indiana, 3-1, on Sunday for its first road win of the season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Bakie Goodman's goal in the 49th minute was the winner as Detroit City FC secured first road win of the season in a 3-1 victory over FC Indiana Sunday at Legacy Sports Club in Lafayette, Ind.

Le Rouge (2-2-1) added to their margin on an own-goal in the 63rd minute when a cross from forward Derrick Otim was deflected into the Indiana net. Forward Shawn Lawson (Oakland) opened DCFC's account with his second goal in two matches when he converted a pass from forward Tyrone Mondi in the eighth minute.

Detroit City FC hosts the Columbus Crew College Program team in a friendly at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.