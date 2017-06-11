Detroit City FC improved to 3-1-2 after Sunday's 1-0 win over Kalamazoo FC. (Photo: David Guralnick, David Guralnick)

Shawn Lawson combined with Tyrone Mondi in the 18th minute, supplying Detroit City FC with the only goal needed to defeat Kalamazoo FC, 1-0, Sunday in a National Premier Soccer League match at Mayors Riverfront Park.

The Lawson-Mondi pipeline has accounted for scoring strikes in Detroit's last three consecutive league wins. Lawson (Oakland) also scored in DCFC's 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew College Program in a friendly Wednesday at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium.

Lawson had a chance for a second goal in the 60th when Mondi slotted him the ball, but Kalamazoo's goalkeeper made the save. Colin Miller earned the shutout in DCFC's net.

Lawson was subbed in the 63rd and Mondi in the 66th as the 88-degree temperatures resulted in numerous substitutions.

“Goal scoring is the most important thing in soccer; He’s got four goals in four games,” Detroit coach Ben Pirmann said of Lawson. “We’re just going to keep riding him.

“I believe the other thing that helps is Tyrone has been the starter in all four of those games. He’s a special little player. He keeps setting guys up. He keeps getting to the end line. He’s almost impossible to defend in one-v-one situations.”

Le Rouge (3-1-2, 11 points) secured three points and sits behind second-place Lansing United (6-1, 18 points) with a game in hand in the NPSL Great Lakes Division. The top two teams in the division qualify for the playoffs.

DCFC’s lone loss was a 2-0 setback on the road to first-place AFC Ann Arbor May 21. That doesn’t burn as much as two draws, Milwaukee (3-3, May 12) and Michigan (2-2, May 14), where possible three-point achievements were squandered.

The backline of Zach Bock (Western Michigan), Stephen Carroll, Spencer Glass and Omar Sinclair ensured victory wouldn’t be surrendered this time.

“The backline did a tremendous job of not letting Kalamazoo get any chances,” Pirmann said. “I thought we should have scored another goal or two or three.

“We just didn’t just hold on, we just didn’t let them in the game at all.”

