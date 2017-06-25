Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Yahoo’s “Puck Daddy,” Greg Wyshynski, compiled a list of winners and losers at the NHL draft and he says there was no bigger loser than the Red Wings, who had what he called “the consensus weakest draft of 2017, for a team that can’t afford a dud.”

Wyshynski called top pick Michael Rasmussen a reach at No. 9, and others questioned why the Wings passed up players such as Owen Tippett and Gabriel Vilardi, who were taken with the next two picks by the Panthers and Kings, respectively.

Scott Wheeler of The Toronto Sun called goalie Keith Petruzzelli “the only good pick.”