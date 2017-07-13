Scott Perry worked for the Pistons for 12 years. (Photo: Pistons)

NEW YORK -- A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have promoted Steve Mills to president and hired Scott Perry as general manager.

Mills takes over the position left vacant by Phil Jackson’s departure last month, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person was granted anonymity because no announcement had been made.

Perry was the Sacramento Kings' executive vice president of operations since April. He spent the past five seasons in a similar capacity with the Orlando Magic.

Perry has also spent 12 years in the Detroit Pistons' front office, where he helped build a roster that went to six consecutive Eastern Conference Finals and won the 2004 NBA title.

Prior to the NBA, Perry starred in basketball at U-D Jesuit High, played collegiately at Oregon and Wayne State University, and served as an assistant coach in college at Michigan, Cal and University of Detroit Mercy.

Mills returns to the role he held briefly before Jackson was hired in March 2014 and Mills was made his general manager.