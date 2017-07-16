J.D. Martinez (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

It’s two weeks until the trade deadline on July 31, and more reports are beginning to pop up about the Detroit Tigers’ hottest trade commodity, outfielder J.D. Martinez.

The Cardinals, Dodgers and Royals are in the lead for the Tigers slugger, according to Nick Carfado of The Boston Globe. The Dodgers also have been mentioned in reports surrounding Tigers closer Justin Wilson and starter Justin Verlander.

On Sunday, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network reported on Twitter a pair of National League West clubs, the Diamondbacks and Rockies, also had interest in Martinez, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.