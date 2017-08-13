Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores advances to Little League World Series
Let the celebration begin as Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores
Let the celebration begin as Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores first baseman Adam Ayrault gets the last out of the game, sending Michigan to the Little League World Series, beating Illinois 6-3, at the Little League Baseball Great Lakes Region Tournament championship game at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, on Aug. 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Benny Ossterbaan readies for a catch as Grosse
Illinois' Benny Ossterbaan readies for a catch as Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Drew Hill successfully slides into second safe in the first inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Benny Ossterbaan tags Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores
Illinois' Benny Ossterbaan tags Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Drew Hill but is too late and Hill is safe at second in the first inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Joe Boggs is tagged out at home by Grosse
Illinois' Joe Boggs is tagged out at home by Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Ryan Jones in the first inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Drew Hill throws in the
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Drew Hill throws in the first inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Charllie Bergin celebrates after scoring
Illinois' Charllie Bergin celebrates after scoring in the second inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A young fan gets a good vantage point, climbing up
A young fan gets a good vantage point, climbing up a light post in left field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitcher Will Pflaum comes in during the third inning
Pitcher Will Pflaum comes in during the third inning to replace starter Drew Hill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Braden Campbell bunts in
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Braden Campbell bunts in the third inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Joe Boggs celebrates after getting Grosse
Illinois' Joe Boggs celebrates after getting Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores out at first to end the third inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Matthew Greene puts up
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Matthew Greene puts up a double to start the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores families and fans cheer
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores families and fans cheer on their team during their victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Ryan Jones watches from
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Ryan Jones watches from the dugout during Michigan's turn at bat.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jordan Arseneau connects for a two-run homer to put
Jordan Arseneau connects for a two-run homer to put Michigan up for good at 6-2 in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Evan Phillips gives Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores'
Illinois' Evan Phillips gives Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Jordan Arseneau a hand slap as he passes second after connecting for a two-run homer to put Michigan up for good at 6-2 in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan players wait for teammate Jordan Arseneau
Michigan players wait for teammate Jordan Arseneau to come home after he hit a two-run bomb in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Evan Phillips drops his head after bobbling
Illinois' Evan Phillips drops his head after bobbling and losing a ball for a Michigan base hit in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Joey Randazzo and Will
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Joey Randazzo and Will Pflaum celebrate an out in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Illinois' Charlie Bergin doesn't like the out at first
Illinois' Charlie Bergin doesn't like the out at first by Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Adam Ayrault in the fifth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pitcher Will Pflaum pitches in the sixth inning.
Pitcher Will Pflaum pitches in the sixth inning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Adam Ayrault and Will Pflaum
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Adam Ayrault and Will Pflaum begin the celebration after the 6-3 victory over Illinois.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Tommy Schoeck and teammates
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Tommy Schoeck and teammates celebrate their victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Jordan Arseneau and Joseph
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Jordan Arseneau and Joseph Wisniewski celebrate after their 6-3 victory to put them in the Little League World Series.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Chase Reinhard and Braden
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores' Chase Reinhard and Braden Campbell celebrate after their 6-3 victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores coach Jason Hill celebrates
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores coach Jason Hill celebrates with his team after the victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores coach Jason Hill comes off
Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores coach Jason Hill comes off the field after the victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Just like the big leaguers, Ryan Jones and brother
Just like the big leaguers, Ryan Jones and brother Jack Jones sign autographs to young fans after the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lisa Arseneau, holding a huge picture of son Jordan
Lisa Arseneau, holding a huge picture of son Jordan Arseneaus' head, as she gives him a big kiss after Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores representing Michigan beat Illinois, 6-3, sending them to the Little League World Series.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Call it stage fright, call it nerves, call it what you will. When the Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League team played its first game in the Great Lakes Regional on Monday just outside of Indianapolis, the moment might have been a bit much for the young group of all-stars.

    The result was about what would be expected — a one-sided 10-2 loss at the hands a team from Westside, Ohio.

    “We did not play very well on Monday and I think the kids had a little bit of the ‘deer-in-the-headlights’ look,” coach Jason Hill told The Detroit News on Sunday. “I don’t know if was playing in front of a camera or being on a little bigger stage.”

    Whatever it was, it apparently took just one game to get it all out of their system, shake off the nerves and spend the next few days storming to a spot in the Little League World Series beginning this week in Williamsport, Pa.

    Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores did just that, winning its next four games, capped by rallying for a 6-3 victory over Hinsdale, Ill., on Saturday in the championship game.

    “Our backs were against the wall and we ended up winning four straight,” Hill said as the team bussed to Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon. “Quite honestly, I think it was a total team effort. I really do. We had five different pitchers go out in four days and get the job done on the mound. It didn’t matter if it was our No. 1 or No. 5 guy, everybody threw strikes and did what they needed to and the bats turned on for us after Monday. We started scoring some runs and putting together some better plate approaches, better at bats and runs obviously help a great deal and we were able to score a lot of those last couple days.”

    Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores followed the opening loss by getting by New Albany, Ind., 4-3, before exploding for 10 runs against Lexington (Ky.) Eastern and 11 runs in a rematch with the team from Ohio.

    In the title game, Hinsdale held a 2-1 lead through four innings before Grosse Pointe erupted with five runs in the fifth to take a 6-2 lead. Jordan Arseneau’s two-run run homer was the big blast in the inning.

    Joseph Wisniewski had two hits and two RBIs for Grosse Pointe and Jack Jones had two hits. Will Pflaum pitched four innings and struck out four.

    “It’s been quite a ride,” Hill said. “We’ve been together and started practicing probably in mid-June and have been playing since early July.”

    This isn’t the first time the Grosse Pointe team has been to the Little League World Series. It advanced in 1979 as part of the Central Region and made it back as Great Lakes champions in 2013.

    Little League World Series schedule

    Hill said several of the players from that team and their families were at the regional victory and Tom Mazzola, the coach of that team, stopped by practice last week. It’s helped create a buzz around the community and within the team.

    “There’s definitely a sense of pride,” Hill said. “Our Little League has traditionally been very strong and has been very successful and is close knit. It’s been a really good community thing and a positive for our community, so we’re excited to hold the torch, for sure.”

    Hill said 200 to 300 fans were with the team the past week and he’s sure that number will grow in Williamsport by the time Grosse Pointe takes on the Southwest Regional champion from Lufkin, Texas, Thursday.

    It’s the eighth time a team from Michigan has reached the Little League World Series and Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores will be trying to become the second team to win it all and join the 1959 team from Hamtramck.

    OPENING-ROUND GAMES

    Double Elimination

    Thursday

    Game 1: Venezuela vs. Mexico, 1 p.m., ESPN

    Game 2: Jackson, N.J. vs. Fairfield, Conn., 3 p.m., ESPN

    Game 3: White Rock, British Columbia vs. Italy, 5 p.m., ESPN

    Game 4: Lufkin, Texas vs. Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores, 7 p.m., ESPN2

    Friday

    Game 5: Tokyo vs. Sydney, 2 p.m., ESPN

    Game 6: Walla Walla, Wash. vs. Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPN

    Game 7: Dominican Republic vs. Seoul, 6 p.m., ESPN

    Game 8: Sioux Falls, S.D. vs. Greenville, N.C., 8 p.m., ESPN

