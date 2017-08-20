Jack Regenye shows the umpire the ball after making the diving catch over the fence on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter @sportsargue101)

Jack Regenye, playing in the Junior League World Series in Taylor’s Heritage Park, made one of the most remarkable catches you will ever see at any level of baseball.

Regenye, playing center field for Pennsylvania in Sunday’s championship game against Chinese Taipei, left his feet for a diving catch over the fence in the fourth inning.

Impressively, he held onto the ball for the second out of the inning.

Chinese Taipei won the championship, 12-1, in the international tournament for players age 13-15.

Regenye finished the tournament 8-for-15 hitting with two doubles, three RBI and one memorable catch.