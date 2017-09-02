D.J. Zezula threw three touchdown passes, two to Darece Roberson, to lead Wayne State to a 28-9 vivctory over Walsh in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.
Zezula (Clarkston), who was 10-of-13 passing for 149 yards, threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Preston Pelham and a 60-yarder to Roberson in the first quarter. He added a 3-yard pass to Roberson in the second quarter.
Deiontae Nicholas had an 85-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first half to give the Warriors a 28-3 halftime lead.
Nicholas had 123 yards rushing on four carries for the Warrios and Romello Brown 112 yards on 26 carries.
Saginaw Valley State 42, (at) Alderson Broaddus 24: Tommy Scott Jr. had 210 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns for the Cardinals. After scoring on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, Scott scored on a 56-yard pass from Ryan Conklin to give Saginaw Valley a 14-7 lead. Scott, who had 132 yards rushing and 78 receiving, added the Cardinals’ final score on a 63-yard run in the fourth quarter. Conklin also threw TD passes of 50 yards to Marcus Edmondson and 34 to Chad Gailliard. Nate Moore had a 33-yard scoring run.
Northwood 38, (at) Siena Heights 7: Joe Garbarino ran for three touchdowns for Northwood. Garbarino had scoring runs of 3, 9 and 20 yards in the second quarter as Northwood buiult a 24-0 halftime lead. Spencer McCourt threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Gary Landless in the third quarter. Lucas Barner’s 23-yard TD pass to Deontae Rush was the only score for Siena Heights.
MIAA
Alma 40, (at) St. Vincent (Pa.) 34: Alex Yancy and Calen Hinkle each caught two touchdown passes, and Caleb Reinhart had two touchdown runs for Alma. Hinkle’s 71-yard TD reception from Dylan Zaborowski with 9:40 left broke a 34-34 tie for Alma. Zaborowski also threw a 21-yard TD pass to Yancy and a 7-yarder to Hinkle. Reihnhart, who rushed for 99 yards, scored on runs of 1 and 9 yards.
(At) Wabash 35, Albion 26: Kyle Thomas threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Albion. Thomas threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Marlon Martin, who had four receptions for 100 yards. Thomas also had a 3-yard TD pass to Collin Poole.
(At) Monmouth (Ill.) 27, Hope 20: Griffin Weigl had a 31-yard interception return for Hope. Brandan Campbell, who rushed for 133 yards on 21 carries, had a 64-yard touchdown run.
(At) Oberlin 24, Kalamazoo 6: Dylan Padget caught a 30-yard pass from Alex White in the fourth quarter for Kalamazoo’s only points.
Heidelberg 40, (at) Olivet 24: Brandon Benac returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score for Olivet. Lane Porter, who threw for 283 yards, had a 62-yard touchdown pass to Kornelius Saxton. Saxton had five catches for 113 yards and Jacob Jodway had three for 121.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs