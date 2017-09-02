D.J. Zezula threw three touchdown passes, two to Darece Roberson, to lead Wayne State to a 28-9 vivctory over Walsh in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.

Zezula (Clarkston), who was 10-of-13 passing for 149 yards, threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Preston Pelham and a 60-yarder to Roberson in the first quarter. He added a 3-yard pass to Roberson in the second quarter.

Deiontae Nicholas had an 85-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first half to give the Warriors a 28-3 halftime lead.

Nicholas had 123 yards rushing on four carries for the Warrios and Romello Brown 112 yards on 26 carries.

Saginaw Valley State 42, (at) Alderson Broaddus 24: Tommy Scott Jr. had 210 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns for the Cardinals. After scoring on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, Scott scored on a 56-yard pass from Ryan Conklin to give Saginaw Valley a 14-7 lead. Scott, who had 132 yards rushing and 78 receiving, added the Cardinals’ final score on a 63-yard run in the fourth quarter. Conklin also threw TD passes of 50 yards to Marcus Edmondson and 34 to Chad Gailliard. Nate Moore had a 33-yard scoring run.

Northwood 38, (at) Siena Heights 7: Joe Garbarino ran for three touchdowns for Northwood. Garbarino had scoring runs of 3, 9 and 20 yards in the second quarter as Northwood buiult a 24-0 halftime lead. Spencer McCourt threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Gary Landless in the third quarter. Lucas Barner’s 23-yard TD pass to Deontae Rush was the only score for Siena Heights.

MIAA

Alma 40, (at) St. Vincent (Pa.) 34: Alex Yancy and Calen Hinkle each caught two touchdown passes, and Caleb Reinhart had two touchdown runs for Alma. Hinkle’s 71-yard TD reception from Dylan Zaborowski with 9:40 left broke a 34-34 tie for Alma. Zaborowski also threw a 21-yard TD pass to Yancy and a 7-yarder to Hinkle. Reihnhart, who rushed for 99 yards, scored on runs of 1 and 9 yards.

(At) Wabash 35, Albion 26: Kyle Thomas threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Albion. Thomas threw a 40-yard scoring pass to Marlon Martin, who had four receptions for 100 yards. Thomas also had a 3-yard TD pass to Collin Poole.

(At) Monmouth (Ill.) 27, Hope 20: Griffin Weigl had a 31-yard interception return for Hope. Brandan Campbell, who rushed for 133 yards on 21 carries, had a 64-yard touchdown run.

(At) Oberlin 24, Kalamazoo 6: Dylan Padget caught a 30-yard pass from Alex White in the fourth quarter for Kalamazoo’s only points.

Heidelberg 40, (at) Olivet 24: Brandon Benac returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score for Olivet. Lane Porter, who threw for 283 yards, had a 62-yard touchdown pass to Kornelius Saxton. Saxton had five catches for 113 yards and Jacob Jodway had three for 121.