Jemele Hill, a Michigan State alum and former Detroit Free Press sportswriter, currently is a co-anchor on the 6 p.m. “SportsCenter,” along with Michael Smith. (Photo: Getty Images)

ESPN personality and Detroit native Jemele Hill is drawing criticism for calling President Trump “a white supremacist” in a Twitter post Monday.

ESPN issued a statement Tuesday, distancing itself from Hill’s comments.

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” the network said in a statement. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

Hill, a Michigan State alum and former Detroit Free Press sportswriter, currently is a co-anchor on the 6 p.m. “SportsCenter,” along with Michael Smith.

Hill made the comments on Twitter on Monday, Sept. 11, in an interaction with a Twitter follower. She hadn’t deleted the post in question as of Tuesday night.

Hill did not respond to a message from The News seeking a comment.

ESPN made headlines in April for issuing new employee guidelines for discussing politics, given the tense political climate following the Trump-Hillary Clinton election. ESPN allows employees to discuss politics, but said those who cover “hard news” should refrain.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tonypaul1984