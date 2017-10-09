Jemele Hill, a Michigan State alum and former Detroit Free Press sportswriter, has suspended by ESPN over tweets urging a boycott of NFL sponsors. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sportscaster Jemele Hill was suspended by ESPN after calling on fans to boycott sponsors of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The sports TV personality was suspended for two weeks for her “second violation of our social media guidelines,” ESPN, owned by Walt Disney Co., said in a statement Monday that was posted on Twitter.

Hill, who went to Michigan State, had been cautioned about her tweets after calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist. In her latest outburst, she called on backers of NFL players’ national anthem protests to target advertisers. Her comments came after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ordered his players to stand during the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

“If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers,” Hill wrote. “Don’t place the burden squarely on the players.”