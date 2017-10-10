Lions-Saints game will be on FOX on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Here are this week's college and pro football games on TV this week.

Wednesday

8 South Alabama at Troy, ESPN2

Thursday

7:30 Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU

8:25 Philadelphia at Carolina, CBS, NFL

Friday

7 Clemson at Syracuse, ESPN

7 Calgary at Hamilton, ESPN2

10:30 Washington State at California, ESPNU

Saturday

Noon Michigan at Indiana, ABC

Noon South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN

Noon Florida State at Duke, ESPN2

Noon Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPNU

Noon Connecticut at Temple, ESPN News

Noon BYU at Mississippi State, SEC

Noon Rutgers at Illinois, BTN

Noon TCU at Kansas State, FS1

Noon Kansas at Iowa State, FSD

Noon Eastern Michigan at Army, CBSSN

Noon Boston College at Louisville, CW 50

3:30 Georgia Tech at Miami, ABC

3:30 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Texas, ESPN

3:30 Northwestern at Maryland, ESPN2

3:30 Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SEC

3:30 Auburn at LSU, CBS

3:30 Akron at Western Michigan, CBSSN

3:30 Purdue at Wisconsin, BTN

3:30 Baylor at Oklahoma State, FS1

3:45 Navy at Memphis, ESPNU

4 Houston at Tulsa, ESPN News

6 Northwood at Wayne State, COM 900

7 East Carolina at Central Florida, CBSSN

7 Texas A&M at Florida, ESPN2

7:15 Arkansas at Alabama, ESPN

7:30 Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPNU

7:30 Missouri at Georgia, SEC

7:30 Ohio State at Nebraska, FS1

8 Utah at Southern Cal, ABC

8 Michigan State at Minnesota, BTN

10:15 Nevada at Colorado State, ESPN2

10:30 Boise State at San Diego State, CBSSN

10:45 Washington at Arizona State, ESPN

11 Oregon at Stanford, FS1

Sunday

1 Detroit at New Orleans, Fox

1 New England at New York Jets, CBS

4:25 Pittsburgh at Kansas City, CBS

8:20 New York Giants at Denver, NBC

Monday

8:30 Indianapolis at Tennessee, ESPN

subject to change

