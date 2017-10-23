LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are this week's college and pro football games on TV this week.

Thursday

7 Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois, CBSSN

7:30 South Alabama at Georgia State, ESPNU

8:25 Miami at Baltimore, CBS, NFL

9 Stanford at Oregon State, ESPN

Friday

8 Tulane at Memphis, CBSSN

8 Florida State at Boston College, ESPN

9 Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2

Saturday

11:30 a.m. Buffalo at Akron, CBSSN

Noon Rutgers at Michigan, BTN

Noon Wisconsin at Illinois, ESPN

Noon Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ABC

Noon Miami at North Carolina, ESPN2

Noon Texas at Baylor, ESPNU

Noon Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC

Noon Duke at Virginia Tech, CW50

Noon Ashland at Wayne State, COM 900

12:30 Virginia at Pittsburgh, FSD+

3 Kansas State at Kansas, FS1

3 Air Force at Colorado State, CBSSN

3:30 Michigan State at Northwestern, ESPN

3:30 UCLA at Washington, ABC

3:30 TCU at Iowa State, ESPN2

3:30 Penn State at Ohio State, Fox

3:30 Indiana at Maryland, BTN

3:30 Florida vs. Georgia, CBS

3:30 North Carolina State at Notre Dame, NBC

3:45 Houston at South Florida, ESPNU

4 Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC

6:30 Missouri at Connecticut, CBSSN

6:30 Minnesota at Iowa, FS1

7 Cornell at Princeton, NBCSN

7:15 Mississippi State at Texas A&M, ESPN

7:30 Nebraska at Purdue, BTN

7:30 New Mexico at Wyoming, ESPNU

7:30 Tennessee at Kentucky, SEC

8 Georgia Tech at Clemson, ABC

8 Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPN2

10 Boise State at Utah State, CBSSN

10:45 Southern Cal at Arizona State, ESPN.

11:15 San Diego State at Hawaii, ESPN2

Sunday

9:30 a.m. Minnesota vs. Cleveland, NFL

1 Los Angeles Chargers at New England, CBS

1 Chicago at New Orleans, Fox

4:25 Dallas at Washington, Fox

8:20 Pittsburgh at Detroit, NBC

Monday

8:30 Denver at Kansas City, ESPN

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE