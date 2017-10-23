Here are this week's college and pro football games on TV this week.
Thursday
7 Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois, CBSSN
7:30 South Alabama at Georgia State, ESPNU
8:25 Miami at Baltimore, CBS, NFL
9 Stanford at Oregon State, ESPN
Friday
8 Tulane at Memphis, CBSSN
8 Florida State at Boston College, ESPN
9 Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2
Saturday
11:30 a.m. Buffalo at Akron, CBSSN
Noon Rutgers at Michigan, BTN
Noon Wisconsin at Illinois, ESPN
Noon Oklahoma State at West Virginia, ABC
Noon Miami at North Carolina, ESPN2
Noon Texas at Baylor, ESPNU
Noon Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC
Noon Duke at Virginia Tech, CW50
Noon Ashland at Wayne State, COM 900
12:30 Virginia at Pittsburgh, FSD+
3 Kansas State at Kansas, FS1
3 Air Force at Colorado State, CBSSN
3:30 Michigan State at Northwestern, ESPN
3:30 UCLA at Washington, ABC
3:30 TCU at Iowa State, ESPN2
3:30 Penn State at Ohio State, Fox
3:30 Indiana at Maryland, BTN
3:30 Florida vs. Georgia, CBS
3:30 North Carolina State at Notre Dame, NBC
3:45 Houston at South Florida, ESPNU
4 Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC
6:30 Missouri at Connecticut, CBSSN
6:30 Minnesota at Iowa, FS1
7 Cornell at Princeton, NBCSN
7:15 Mississippi State at Texas A&M, ESPN
7:30 Nebraska at Purdue, BTN
7:30 New Mexico at Wyoming, ESPNU
7:30 Tennessee at Kentucky, SEC
8 Georgia Tech at Clemson, ABC
8 Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPN2
10 Boise State at Utah State, CBSSN
10:45 Southern Cal at Arizona State, ESPN.
11:15 San Diego State at Hawaii, ESPN2
Sunday
9:30 a.m. Minnesota vs. Cleveland, NFL
1 Los Angeles Chargers at New England, CBS
1 Chicago at New Orleans, Fox
4:25 Dallas at Washington, Fox
8:20 Pittsburgh at Detroit, NBC
Monday
8:30 Denver at Kansas City, ESPN
