WrestleMania III: A look back, 30 years later
Hulk Hogan, left, and Andre the Giant wrestled in the
Hulk Hogan, left, and Andre the Giant wrestled in the main event at WrestleMania III on Sunday, March 29, 1987, at the Silverdome in Pontiac. It's considered one of the most famous wrestling matches of all-time.  Detroit News archives
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, flanked by the Killer
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, flanked by the Killer Bees, B. Brian Blair, left, and Jim Brunzell, right, speaks at a press conference ahead of WrestleMania III.  Detroit News archives
A young fan makes a goodbye sign for Rowdy Roddy Piper,
A young fan makes a goodbye sign for Rowdy Roddy Piper, whose match against Adrian Adonis was billed as Piper's farewell to professional wrestling. He went on to pursue an acting career, but eventually returned to the ring.  Detroit News archives
A young wrestling fan waits in the parking lot before
A young wrestling fan waits in the parking lot before WrestleMania III, along with his cutout of Hulk Hogan.  Detroit News archives
Wrestling fans wait outside the Silverdome before WrestleMania
Wrestling fans wait outside the Silverdome before WrestleMania III, which began at 4 p.m. local time and was shown nationwide, on closed-circuit and Pay-Per-View.  Detroit News archives
A fan dons a Hulk Hogan rubber mask, but apparently
A fan dons a Hulk Hogan rubber mask, but apparently not the Hulkster's biceps.  Detroit News archives
Andre the Giant checks out the Silverdome facilities
Andre the Giant checks out the Silverdome facilities before the main event.  David Coates, Detroit News
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and his wife, Bonnie,
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and his wife, Bonnie, arrive at the Silverdome for the big day.  David Coates, Detroit News
A crowd of more than 90,000 was reported as attending
A crowd of more than 90,000 was reported as attending WrestleMania III, though many of the sport's historians dispute that figure.  Detroit News archives
Motown legend Aretha Franklin sings the national anthem
Motown legend Aretha Franklin sings the national anthem at the beginning of WrestleMania III. Traffic was so bad getting to the Silverdome, she arrived just on time, with no time for a sound check. Aretha Franklin headlined a celebrity roster that also included Bob Uecker and Mary Hart.  David Coates, Detroit News
The Can-Am Connection of Rick Martel and Tom Zenk take
The Can-Am Connection of Rick Martel and Tom Zenk take on Bob Orton and Don Muraco in the spectacle's opening match.  The Can-Am Connection (Rick Martel and Tom Zenk) defeated Bob Orton and The Magnificent Muraco (with Mr. Fuji)
The Can-Am Connection of Rick Martel and Tom Zenk beat
The Can-Am Connection of Rick Martel and Tom Zenk beat Bob Orton and Don "The Magnificent" Muraco, managed by Mr. Fuji.  Detroit News archives
A wrestling fan plays with his action figures before
A wrestling fan plays with his action figures before WrestleMania III.  David Coates, Detroit News
WrestleMania III is considered the day that professional
WrestleMania III is considered the day that professional wrestling went national, and mainstream. Previously, wrestling was a more regional spectacle.  Detroit News archives
Hercules enters the ring, chains and all, too many
Hercules enters the ring, chains and all, too many boos before his match against Billy Jack Haynes.  David Coates, Detroit News
Billy Jack Haynes gets set to bodyslam villain Hercules
Billy Jack Haynes gets set to bodyslam villain Hercules in the evening's second match.  Detroit News archives
Billy Jack Haynes sets up Hercules for the atomic drop.
Billy Jack Haynes sets up Hercules for the atomic drop.  David Coates, Detroit News
Hercules uses his chains to punish Billy Jack Haynes
Hercules uses his chains to punish Billy Jack Haynes against the ropes.  David Coates, Detroit News
King Kong Bundy picks on someone, umm, not quite his
King Kong Bundy picks on someone, umm, not quite his own size in a six-man tag-team match.  David Coates, Detroit News
This matchup was a little more fair for King Kong Bundy,
This matchup was a little more fair for King Kong Bundy, who gets clotheslined by Hillbilly Jim.  David Coates, Detroit News
One of the more entertaining matches of WrestleMania
One of the more entertaining matches of WrestleMania III was a six-man tag match that featured two behemoths, in King Kong Bundy and Hillbilly Jim, and four little wrestlers.  David Coates, Detroit News
WrestleMania III took place just as "Hulkamania" was
WrestleMania III took place just as "Hulkamania" was hitting its fever pitch.  Detroit News archives
"King" Harley Race enters the ring, accompanied by
"King" Harley Race enters the ring, accompanied by his manager, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.  David Coates, Detroit News
"King" Harley Race celebrates his victory over the
"King" Harley Race celebrates his victory over the Junkyard Dog.  David Coates, Detroit News
After losing to "King" Harley Race in a match where
After losing to "King" Harley Race in a match where the loser had to "bow" to his opponent, the Junkyard Dog decided a smash with a folding chair was more appropriate.  David Coates, Detroit News
The Rougeau Brothers double-team Greg "The Hammer"
The Rougeau Brothers double-team Greg "The Hammer" Valentine in their tag-team match, which was fifth on the card.  David Coates, Detroit News
Randy "Macho Man" Savage goes flying off the top rope
Randy "Macho Man" Savage goes flying off the top rope during his epic match with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.  Detroit News archives
While Andre the Giant-Hulk Hogan was the main event,
While Andre the Giant-Hulk Hogan was the main event, the match between Randy "Macho Man" Savage, left, and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, right, was the most action-packed of the night -- and still is considered one of the greatest wrestling matches of all-time.  Courtesy of WWE
Hulk Hogan definitely was the main attraction at WrestleMania
Hulk Hogan definitely was the main attraction at WrestleMania III, which was a reported $1-million payday for the Hulkster.  Detroit News archives
Lawrence Gardner III plays with his Hulk Hogan and
Lawrence Gardner III plays with his Hulk Hogan and Junkyard Dog action figures before WrestleMania III.  David Coates, Detroit News
"Adorable" Adrian Adonis goes after Rowdy Roddy Piper.
"Adorable" Adrian Adonis goes after Rowdy Roddy Piper. Piper won his "farewell" match, which really wasn't his farewell match after all.  Detroit News archives
The announced attendance at the Silverdome for WrestleMania
The announced attendance at the Silverdome for WrestleMania III 93,173, at the time considered the largest crowd ever for an indoor sporting event.  Courtesy of WWE
Detroit rock legend Alice Cooper was among the celebrity
Detroit rock legend Alice Cooper was among the celebrity roster at WrestleMania, in the corner, fittingly, of Jake "The Snake" Roberts.  Courtesy of WWE
A young Jake "The Snake" Roberts fan gets his message
A young Jake "The Snake" Roberts fan gets his message across with a sign.  David Coates, Detroit News
Jake "The Snake" Roberts fans get in the spirit before
Jake "The Snake" Roberts fans get in the spirit before the bell tolls at WrestleMania III.  David Coates, Detroit News
An unruly wrestling fan is escorted out of the building
An unruly wrestling fan is escorted out of the building by Silverdome security.  David Coates, Detroit News
Mr. Baseball, Bob Uecker, provided some comic relief
Mr. Baseball, Bob Uecker, provided some comic relief for WrestleMania III, especially during his pre-match interview with Andre the Giant.  YouTube screenshot
Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant wrestled in the 12th
Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant wrestled in the 12th and final match on the card. Most fans were on their feet the entire match.  Detroit News archives
Andre the Giant makes his way to the ring, along with
Andre the Giant makes his way to the ring, along with manager Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. The villains were pelted by trash from fans, both heading to and from the ring.  David Coates, Detroit News
Hulk Hogan makes his way down the aisle at WrestleMania
Hulk Hogan makes his way down the aisle at WrestleMania III, for his heavyweight-championship bout with Andre the Giant.  Detroit News archives
While the match is considered a classic, Hulk Hogan-Andre
While the match is considered a classic, Hulk Hogan-Andre the Giant didn't feature a ton of actual wrestling, because Andre's surgically repaired back was in bad shape.  Detroit News archives
Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan wrestled many times
Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan wrestled many times over the years, around the world, and were good friends. But the storyline for WrestleMania III pitted them as bitter rivals.  Courtesy of WWE
Andre the Giant gets the best of Hulk Hogan early in
Andre the Giant gets the best of Hulk Hogan early in their match, which lasted more than 12 minutes.  Detroit News archives
Andre the Giants picks up 300-pound Hulk Hogan like
Andre the Giants picks up 300-pound Hulk Hogan like a rag doll at WrestleMania III.  Detroit News archives
Andre the Giant puts Hulk Hogan in a bearhug late in
Andre the Giant puts Hulk Hogan in a bearhug late in their main-event spectacle.  Courtesy of WWE
Hulk Hogan bodyslams Andre the Giant in the most epic
Hulk Hogan bodyslams Andre the Giant in the most epic moments in wrestling history.  David Coates, Detroit News
Andre the Giant gets slammed by Hulk Hogan. It was
Andre the Giant gets slammed by Hulk Hogan. It was billed as the first time Andre had ever been lifted off his feet, but in reality, he had been slammed many times.  David Coates, Detroit News
Hulk Hogan clutches his heavyweight championship belt
Hulk Hogan clutches his heavyweight championship belt as he takes a ride back to the locker room following his thrilling victory to close out WrestleMania III.  David Coates, Detroit News
Crews take down WWF signage the day after WrestleMania
Crews take down WWF signage the day after WrestleMania III. Media reports from the time say the Silverdome was littered with trash.  David Coates, Detroit News
    Detroit — This city’s obsession with big-time wrestling — or rasslin’ — goes back decades, from Dick the Bruiser at Cobo Arena to Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant at the Silverdome, John Cena and Shane Michaels at Ford Field to Shane McMahon’s high-flying antics last month at Little Caesars Arena.

    “The Detroit days,” the late Dusty Rhodes said in a 2007 interview, “were wild, man.”

    So, is World Wrestling Entertainment preparing to add another chapter to the love story?

    There is rampant speculation floating around the Internet that WWE is preparing to bring WresteMania back to Detroit for the first time since 2007. Two wrestling blogs, Wrestlezone.com and ProWrestlingTimes, wrote as much this week.

    Both suggest WrestleMania 35, scheduled for the spring of 2019, appears headed back to Ford Field, apparently having beaten out other top contenders like Philadelphia and New York.

    If correct, this would be the Metro Detroit area’s third WrestleMania, after hosting the third installment at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1987 and WrestleMania 23 at Ford Field in 2007. Those were two of the four highest-attended WrestleManias in history, with No. 3 drawing an alleged 93,173, a record that stood for decades, until 100,000-plus attended No. 32 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in 2016.

    The WWE likes to announce such things on its own time frame and hasn’t said a peep about WrestleMania 35.

    WrestleMania 34, in 2018, is scheduled for the Superdome in New Orleans.

    A representative with the Detroit Sports Commission, which crafts and submits proposals to host marquee sporting events, told The News on Monday night that it never submitted a bid for WrestleMania 35, but had targeted other WrestleManias in recent years — Nos. 33, held in Orlando in April, and 34. The DSC hasn’t received word from anyone at WWE about possibly hosting No. 35.

    An executive at Ford Field didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

    Several factors work in Detroit’s favor, though, particularly the booming downtown, plus The District Detroit, anchored by new LCA, which provides the infrastructure WWE needs for its peripheral events typically associated with WrestleMania — an event that typically draws fans from around the country, and Canada. And there’s another reason Detroit always has been a favorite of WWE: it’s proximity to Canada, making travel accommodations easier for its international fan base.

    The two WrestleManias in Detroit are known for two of the most-memorable scenes in the sports history.

    At WrestleMania 3 on March 29, 1987, Hogan, champion of what was then the World Wrestling Federation, bodyslammed the Giant, who, as the story line insisted, weighed some 525 pounds. The sport’s historians, though, will insist the match of the night — and one of the best of all-time — was the marathon, acrobatic display put on by Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

    And at WrestleMania 23 on April 1, 2007, where several Detroit Tigers sat ringside, the future president of the United States, Donald Trump, was a big part of the show, even getting to shave WWE owner Vince McMahon’s head following a “Battle of Billionaires” match — before “Stone Cold” Steve Austin dropped Trump with the “Stone Cold Stunner.”

    Detroit also has hosted three installments of the WWE’s “Survivor Series,” all at Joe Louis Arena, in 1991, 1999 and 2005, as well as the “Royal Rumble,” also at JLA, in 2009.

    “A Detroit crowd is one of the most passionate crowds. They can be your best friend or they can be your worst enemy,” four-time WWE champion Kurt Angle, also a former Olympic gold medalist, told The News earlier this year. “The one thing about them in Detroit is they know talent when they see it. If you prove to them that you’re that good, they’re going to appreciate it. They’re some of the smartest fans in the world.”

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tonypaul1984

    agraham@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/grahamorama

