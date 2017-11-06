Michigan linebacker Noah Furbush and the Wolverines will take on Maryland this weekend. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Here is a complete listing of this week's college and pro football games on TV.

Tuesday

7:30 Akron at Miami (Ohio), ESPN2

7:30 Bowling Green at Buffalo, ESPNU

Wednesday

7 Kent State at Western Michigan, CBSSN

7 Toledo at Ohio, ESPN2

8 Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPNU

Thursday

7 Ball State at Northern Illinois, CBSSN

7:30 North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ESPN

7:30 Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, ESPNU

8:25 Seattle at Arizona, NBC, NFL

Friday

7 Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN2

8 Dartmouth at Brown, NBCSN

10:30 BYU at UNLV, ESPN2

10:30 Washington at Stanford, FS1

Saturday

Noon Michigan State at Ohio State, Fox

Noon Oklahoma State at Iowa State, ABC

Noon Arkansas at LSU, ESPN

Noon North Carolina State at Boston College, ESPN2

Noon Connecticut at Central Florida, ESPNU

Noon Rutgers at Penn State, BTN

Noon Florida at South Carolina, CBS

Noon Duke at Army, CBSSN

Noon Nebraska at Minnesota, FS1

Noon Baylor vs. Texas Tech, FSD

Noon Louisiana-Lafayette at Mississippi, SEC

Noon Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, CW50

3 Wake Forest at Syracuse, FSD+

3:30 Michigan at Maryland, BTN

3:30 Iowa at Wisconsin, ABC

3:30 Florida State at Clemson, ESPN

3:30 West Virginia at Kansas State, ESPN2

3:30 Virginia at Louisville, ESPNU

3:30 Georgia at Auburn, CBS

3:30 SMU at Navy, CBSSN

4 Southern Cal at Colorado, Fox

4 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SEC

7 Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN

7 Purdue at Northwestern, ESPN2

7 New Mexico at Texas A&M, ESPNU

7 Tulane at East Carolina, CBSSN

7:30 Tennessee at Missouri, SEC

8 Notre Dame at Miami, ABC

8 TCU at Oklahoma, Fox

10:15 Oregon State at Arizona, ESPN2

10:15 Wyoming at Air Force, ESPNU

10:30 Boise State at Colorado State, CBSSN

Sunday

1 Cleveland at Detroit, CBS

1 Saskatchewan at Ottawa, ESPN2

4:25 Dallas at Atlanta, Fox

4:30 Edmonton at Winnipeg, ESPN2

8:20 New England at Denver, NBC

Monday

8:30 Miami at Carolina, ESPN