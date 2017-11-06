Here is a complete listing of this week's college and pro football games on TV.
Tuesday
7:30 Akron at Miami (Ohio), ESPN2
7:30 Bowling Green at Buffalo, ESPNU
Wednesday
7 Kent State at Western Michigan, CBSSN
7 Toledo at Ohio, ESPN2
8 Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPNU
Thursday
7 Ball State at Northern Illinois, CBSSN
7:30 North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ESPN
7:30 Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, ESPNU
8:25 Seattle at Arizona, NBC, NFL
Friday
7 Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN2
8 Dartmouth at Brown, NBCSN
10:30 BYU at UNLV, ESPN2
10:30 Washington at Stanford, FS1
Saturday
Noon Michigan State at Ohio State, Fox
Noon Oklahoma State at Iowa State, ABC
Noon Arkansas at LSU, ESPN
Noon North Carolina State at Boston College, ESPN2
Noon Connecticut at Central Florida, ESPNU
Noon Rutgers at Penn State, BTN
Noon Florida at South Carolina, CBS
Noon Duke at Army, CBSSN
Noon Nebraska at Minnesota, FS1
Noon Baylor vs. Texas Tech, FSD
Noon Louisiana-Lafayette at Mississippi, SEC
Noon Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, CW50
3 Wake Forest at Syracuse, FSD+
3:30 Michigan at Maryland, BTN
3:30 Iowa at Wisconsin, ABC
3:30 Florida State at Clemson, ESPN
3:30 West Virginia at Kansas State, ESPN2
3:30 Virginia at Louisville, ESPNU
3:30 Georgia at Auburn, CBS
3:30 SMU at Navy, CBSSN
4 Southern Cal at Colorado, Fox
4 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SEC
7 Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN
7 Purdue at Northwestern, ESPN2
7 New Mexico at Texas A&M, ESPNU
7 Tulane at East Carolina, CBSSN
7:30 Tennessee at Missouri, SEC
8 Notre Dame at Miami, ABC
8 TCU at Oklahoma, Fox
10:15 Oregon State at Arizona, ESPN2
10:15 Wyoming at Air Force, ESPNU
10:30 Boise State at Colorado State, CBSSN
Sunday
1 Cleveland at Detroit, CBS
1 Saskatchewan at Ottawa, ESPN2
4:25 Dallas at Atlanta, Fox
4:30 Edmonton at Winnipeg, ESPN2
8:20 New England at Denver, NBC
Monday
8:30 Miami at Carolina, ESPN
