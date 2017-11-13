Here is a complete listing of this week's college and pro football games on TV.
Tuesday
7 Ohio at Akron, ESPN2
7 Central Michigan at Kent State, ESPNU
Wednesday
7 Eastern Michigan at Miami (Ohio), CBSSN
7 Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPN2
8 Toledo at Bowling Green, ESPNU
Thursday
7 Buffalo at Ball State, CBSSN
8 Tulsa at South Florida, ESPN
8:25 Tennessee at Pittsburgh, NBC, NFL
Friday
8 Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky, CBSSN
9:30 UNLV at New Mexico, ESPN2
Saturday
Noon Michigan at Wisconsin, Fox
Noon Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN
Noon TCU at Texas Tech, FS1
Noon Delaware State at Florida State, FSD+
Noon Virginia at Miami, ABC
Noon Texas at West Virginia, ESPN
Noon Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, ESPN2
Noon Central Florida at Temple, ESPNU
Noon SMU at Memphis, ESPNN
Noon Mercer at Alabama, SEC
Noon Arkansas at Mississippi State, CBS
Noon Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBSSN
Noon The Citadel at Clemson, CW 50
12:30 Harvard at Yale, CNBC
2 Bethune Cookman vs. Florida A&M, ESPN Classic
2:30 Iowa State at Baylor, FSD
3:30 Illinois at Ohio State, ABC
3:30 Oklahoma at Kansas, ESPN
3:30 Kansas State at Oklahoma State, ESPN2
3:30 Syracuse at Louisville, ESPNU
3:30 Purdue at Iowa, BTN
3:30 Georgia Tech at Duke, FSD+
3:30 Navy at Notre Dame, NBC
3:30 Kentucky at Georgia, CBS
3:30 San Jose State at Colorado State, CBSSN
4 Maryland at Michigan State, Fox
4 Houston at Tulane, ESPNN
4 Alabama-Birmingham at Florida, SEC
7 Boston College vs. Connecticut, CBSSN
7 LSU at Tennessee, ESPN
7 Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPN2
7:30 North Carolina State at Wake Forest, ESPNU
7:30 Missouri at Vanderbilt, SEC
8 UCLA at Southern California, ABC
8 Stanford at California, Fox
10:15 Air Force at Boise State, ESPN2
10:30 Utah at Washington, ESPN
10:30 Nevada at San Diego State, CBSSN
Sunday
1 Detroit at Chicago, Fox
1 Baltimore at Green Bay, CBS
1 Saskatchewan at Toronto, ESPN2
4:25 New England vs. Oakland, CBS
4:30 Edmonton at Calgary, ESPN2
8:30 Philadelphia at Dallas, NBC
Monday
8:30 Atlanta at Seattle, ESPN
Subject to change
