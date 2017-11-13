LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here is a complete listing of this week's college and pro football games on TV.

Tuesday

7 Ohio at Akron, ESPN2

7 Central Michigan at Kent State, ESPNU


Wednesday

7 Eastern Michigan at Miami (Ohio), CBSSN

7 Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPN2

8 Toledo at Bowling Green, ESPNU


Thursday

7 Buffalo at Ball State, CBSSN

8 Tulsa at South Florida, ESPN

8:25 Tennessee at Pittsburgh, NBC, NFL


Friday

8 Middle Tennessee  at Western Kentucky, CBSSN

9:30 UNLV at New Mexico, ESPN2


Saturday

Noon Michigan at Wisconsin, Fox

Noon Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN

Noon TCU at Texas Tech, FS1

Noon Delaware State at Florida State, FSD+

Noon Virginia at Miami, ABC

Noon Texas at West Virginia, ESPN

Noon Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, ESPN2

Noon Central Florida at Temple, ESPNU

Noon SMU at Memphis, ESPNN

Noon Mercer at Alabama, SEC

Noon Arkansas at Mississippi State, CBS

Noon Cincinnati at East Carolina, CBSSN

Noon The Citadel at Clemson, CW 50

12:30 Harvard at Yale, CNBC

2 Bethune Cookman vs. Florida A&M, ESPN Classic

2:30 Iowa State at Baylor, FSD

3:30 Illinois at Ohio State, ABC

3:30 Oklahoma at Kansas, ESPN

3:30 Kansas State at Oklahoma State, ESPN2

3:30 Syracuse at Louisville, ESPNU

3:30 Purdue at Iowa, BTN

3:30 Georgia Tech at Duke, FSD+

3:30 Navy at Notre Dame, NBC

3:30 Kentucky at Georgia, CBS

3:30 San Jose State at Colorado State, CBSSN

4 Maryland at Michigan State, Fox

4 Houston at Tulane, ESPNN

4 Alabama-Birmingham at Florida, SEC

7 Boston College vs. Connecticut, CBSSN

7 LSU at Tennessee, ESPN

7 Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPN2

7:30 North Carolina State at Wake Forest, ESPNU

7:30 Missouri at Vanderbilt, SEC

8 UCLA at Southern California, ABC

8 Stanford at California, Fox

10:15 Air Force at Boise State, ESPN2

10:30 Utah at Washington, ESPN

10:30 Nevada at San Diego State, CBSSN


Sunday

1 Detroit at Chicago, Fox

1 Baltimore at Green Bay, CBS

1 Saskatchewan at Toronto, ESPN2

4:25 New England vs. Oakland, CBS

4:30 Edmonton at Calgary, ESPN2

8:30 Philadelphia at Dallas, NBC


Monday

8:30 Atlanta at Seattle, ESPN


Subject to change

