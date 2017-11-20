LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are this week's high-school, college and pro football games on TV this week.

TUESDAY

7 Kent State at Akron, ESPNU

THURSDAY

12:30 Minnesota at Detroit, Fox

4:30 Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas, CBS

7:30 Mississippi at Mississippi State, ESPN

8:30 New York Giants at Washington, NBC

FRIDAY

10a State finals, Division 8: Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Saginaw Nouvel, FSD

11:30a Western Michigan at Toledo, ESPNU

Noon Miami at Pittsburgh, ABC

Noon Navy at Houston, ESPN

Noon Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, CBSSN

Noon Baylor at TCU, FS1

1 State finals, Division 2: Livonia Franklin vs. Warren DeLaSalle, FSD

2:30 Missouri at Arkansas, CBS

3:30 South Florida at Central Florida, ABC

3:30 New Mexico at San Diego State, CBSSN

4 Iowa at Nebraska, FS1

4:30 State finals, Division 6: Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Ithaca, FSD+

8 Virginia Tech at Virginia, ESPN

8 Texas Tech at Texas, Fox

10:30 California at UCLA, FS1

11:30 State finals, Division 4: Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, FSD+ (taped)

SATURDAY

10a State finals, Division 7: Saugatuck vs. Pewamo-Westphalia, FSD

Noon Ohio State at Michigan, Fox

Noon Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC

Noon Florida State at Florida, ESPN

Noon Indiana at Purdue, ESPN2

Noon East Carolina at Memphis, ESPNU

Noon Connecticut at Cincinnati, ESPNN

Noon Louisville at Kentucky, SEC

Noon Kansas at Oklahoma State, FS1

Noon Tulane at SMU, CBSSN

Noon Boston College at Syracuse, CW 50

1 State finals, Division 1: Clarkston vs. West Bloomfield, FSD

3:30 Wisconsin at Minnesota, ABC

3:30 Iowa State at Kansas State, ESPN2

3:30 North Carolina at North Carolina State, ESPNU

3:30 Alabama at Auburn, CBS

3:30 Boise State at Fresno State, CBSSN

3:30 Penn State at Maryland, BTN

3:45 West Virginia at Oklahoma, ESPN

4 Michigan State at Rutgers, Fox

4 Northwestern at Illinois, FS1

4 Temple at Tulsa, ESPN News

4 Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC

4:30 State finals, Division 5: Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Saginaw Swan Valley, FSD+

5 Grambling vs. Southern, NBCSN

7 Clemson at South Carolina, ESPN

7 Oregon State at Oregon, ESPN2

7:30 State finals, Division 3: Farmington Hills Harrison vs. Muskegon, FSD+

7:30 Texas A&M at LSU, SEC

7:30 UTSA at Louisiana Tech, ESPNU

8 Notre Dame at Stanford, ABC

8 Washington State at Washington, Fox

9 BYU at Hawaii, CBSSN

10 Colorado at Utah, FS1

10:15 Utah State at Air Force, ESPN2

SUNDAY

1 Miami at New England, CBS

1 Chicago at Philadelphia, Fox

4:25 New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams, CBS

6 Grey Cup, Toronto vs. Calgary, ESPN2

8:20 Green Bay at Pittsburgh, NBC

MONDAY

8:30 Houston at Baltimore, ESPN

