Here are this week's high-school, college and pro football games on TV this week.
TUESDAY
7 Kent State at Akron, ESPNU
THURSDAY
12:30 Minnesota at Detroit, Fox
4:30 Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas, CBS
7:30 Mississippi at Mississippi State, ESPN
8:30 New York Giants at Washington, NBC
FRIDAY
10a State finals, Division 8: Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Saginaw Nouvel, FSD
11:30a Western Michigan at Toledo, ESPNU
Noon Miami at Pittsburgh, ABC
Noon Navy at Houston, ESPN
Noon Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, CBSSN
Noon Baylor at TCU, FS1
1 State finals, Division 2: Livonia Franklin vs. Warren DeLaSalle, FSD
2:30 Missouri at Arkansas, CBS
3:30 South Florida at Central Florida, ABC
3:30 New Mexico at San Diego State, CBSSN
4 Iowa at Nebraska, FS1
4:30 State finals, Division 6: Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Ithaca, FSD+
8 Virginia Tech at Virginia, ESPN
8 Texas Tech at Texas, Fox
10:30 California at UCLA, FS1
11:30 State finals, Division 4: Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, FSD+ (taped)
SATURDAY
10a State finals, Division 7: Saugatuck vs. Pewamo-Westphalia, FSD
Noon Ohio State at Michigan, Fox
Noon Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC
Noon Florida State at Florida, ESPN
Noon Indiana at Purdue, ESPN2
Noon East Carolina at Memphis, ESPNU
Noon Connecticut at Cincinnati, ESPNN
Noon Louisville at Kentucky, SEC
Noon Kansas at Oklahoma State, FS1
Noon Tulane at SMU, CBSSN
Noon Boston College at Syracuse, CW 50
1 State finals, Division 1: Clarkston vs. West Bloomfield, FSD
3:30 Wisconsin at Minnesota, ABC
3:30 Iowa State at Kansas State, ESPN2
3:30 North Carolina at North Carolina State, ESPNU
3:30 Alabama at Auburn, CBS
3:30 Boise State at Fresno State, CBSSN
3:30 Penn State at Maryland, BTN
3:45 West Virginia at Oklahoma, ESPN
4 Michigan State at Rutgers, Fox
4 Northwestern at Illinois, FS1
4 Temple at Tulsa, ESPN News
4 Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC
4:30 State finals, Division 5: Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Saginaw Swan Valley, FSD+
5 Grambling vs. Southern, NBCSN
7 Clemson at South Carolina, ESPN
7 Oregon State at Oregon, ESPN2
7:30 State finals, Division 3: Farmington Hills Harrison vs. Muskegon, FSD+
7:30 Texas A&M at LSU, SEC
7:30 UTSA at Louisiana Tech, ESPNU
8 Notre Dame at Stanford, ABC
8 Washington State at Washington, Fox
9 BYU at Hawaii, CBSSN
10 Colorado at Utah, FS1
10:15 Utah State at Air Force, ESPN2
SUNDAY
1 Miami at New England, CBS
1 Chicago at Philadelphia, Fox
4:25 New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams, CBS
6 Grey Cup, Toronto vs. Calgary, ESPN2
8:20 Green Bay at Pittsburgh, NBC
MONDAY
8:30 Houston at Baltimore, ESPN
