Michigan natives Meryl Davis and Charlie White will perform at “Stars on Ice” at Little Caesars Arena in April. (Photo: Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Metro Detroit ice-dancing stars Meryl Davis and Charlie White will be among the headliners when “Stars on Ice” comes to Little Caesars Arena on April 28.

Davis and White, both born in Royal Oak, won gold at the Sochi Games in Russia in 2014 and silver at the Vancouver Games in 2010. They are not planning to defend their gold medal at the PyeongChang Games in 2018.

Tickets for the show, to start at 7:30 p.m., go on sale Friday, and start at $25. They can be purchased at the LCA box office or by calling (800) 745-3000.

Also on the card will be U.S. national champion Nathan Chen, as well as Ashley Wagner, Karen Chen, Jason Brown, and Maia and Alex Shibutani, a brother-sister ice-dancing duo who train in Ann Arbor.