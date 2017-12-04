LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE


Football on TV

Thursday

7 College Football Awards, ESPN

NFL

8:20 New Orleans at Atlanta, NBC, NFL

Friday

7 NCAA FCS playoffs, Weber State at James Madison, ESPN2

Saturday

Noon NCAA FCS playoffs, Wofford at North Dakota State, ESPN2

3 Army vs. Navy, CBS

8 Heisman Trophy, ESPN

Sunday

1 Detroit at Tampa Bay, Fox

4 Washington at Chargers, CBS

4:25 Philadelphia at Rams, Fox

8:20 Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC

Monday

8:30 New England at Miami, ESPN

LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE