Football on TV
Thursday
7 College Football Awards, ESPN
NFL
8:20 New Orleans at Atlanta, NBC, NFL
Friday
7 NCAA FCS playoffs, Weber State at James Madison, ESPN2
Saturday
Noon NCAA FCS playoffs, Wofford at North Dakota State, ESPN2
3 Army vs. Navy, CBS
8 Heisman Trophy, ESPN
Sunday
1 Detroit at Tampa Bay, Fox
4 Washington at Chargers, CBS
4:25 Philadelphia at Rams, Fox
8:20 Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC
Monday
8:30 New England at Miami, ESPN
